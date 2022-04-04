ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kanye West Seen In 1st Photo Since Reportedly Pulling Out Of Coachella & Skipping Grammys

By Cynthia Cook
 1 day ago

Kanye West was spotted on Monday speaking with what appeared to be members of his team. The appearance marks the first since he dropped out of the Coachella music festival.

Kanye West may be dropping out of major events like the Grammys and this year’s Coachella, but he still seems to be staying busy! The “Jail” rapper (who just won a best rap song gramophone for that track!) was spotted out in Beverly Hills Monday wearing a black hoodie sweatshirt over a black t-shirt and black jeans, also sporting his signature Balenciaga croc boots. In other photos, the rapper appeared to be congregating with members of his team at a construction site, so although he’s cutting himself out of major events, he may just be continuing to plan some events of his own!

Kanye West out in Beverly Hills (BACKGRID).

According to a new report from TMZ, Kanye — now legally “Ye” — was scheduled to close out the two-weekend festival (Apr. 15-17, 22-24) until he decided to cancel his appearance. It’s not entirely clear why he decided to walk away from one of music’s biggest events of the year, and TMZ noted he also wasn’t alone: his pal Travis Scott was going to join Kanye, marking the first time La Flame made a major public performance since the deadly AstroWorld tragedy in November 2021.

Kanye West & Travis Scott performing at Roc City Classic, 2015 (Dave Allocca/Starpix/Shutterstock).

Ye was set to headline along with Harry Styles and Billie Eilish. In an interesting manner of coincidence, it was Billie with whom Ye also had a bit of a feud after, during one of her performances in January, she she saw a concertgoer in distress and asked her security to grab the fan an inhaler. “I wait for people to be okay before I keep going,” she said. Since the Astroworld tragedy was still somewhat front of mind for people, most took that as a low-key jab at the “goosebumps” rapper — as did Kanye West.

“COME ON BILLIE WE LOVE YOU PLEASE APOLOGIZE TO TRAV AND TO THE FAMILIES OF THE PEOPLE WHO LOST THEIR LIVES,” Kanye wrote in a now-deleted Instagram post. “NO ONE INTENDED THIS TO HAPPEN TRAV DIDN’T HAVE ANY IDEA OF WHAT WAS HAPPENING WHEN HE WAS ON STAGE AND WAS VERY HURT BY WHAT HAPPENED AND YES TRAV WILL BE WITH ME AT COACHELLA BUT NOW I NEED BILLIE TO APOLOGIZE BEFORE I PERFORM.”

HollywoodLife has reached out for comment and will update the post with any additional information when it’s made available.

IN THIS ARTICLE
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

