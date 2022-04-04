ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fitchburg, MA

Fitchburg man charged with murder in fatal stabbing of 18-year-old

By Gwen Egan
The 22-year-old was arraigned Monday and held without bail.

A 22-year-old Fitchburg man was charged with murder in the fatal stabbing of Gadiel Maria last month.

Jose A. Ramos Solis, of Fitchburg, was arraigned Monday, according to a statement from the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office. He was held without bail and will return to court May 17.

Solis allegedly stabbed 18-year-old Maria in the area of Spruce and Salem streets in Fitchburg around midnight Mar. 18.

Maria was transported to an area hospital following the incident where he was later pronounced dead.

Maria’s death was ruled a homicide by the medical examiner.

The incident remains under investigation by the Fitchburg Police Department and State Police Detectives, according to the statement.

