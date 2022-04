Voters in some Long Island villages will go to the polls Tuesday to elect mayors, trustees and judges. In Hempstead, former village police officer Randy Stith, who resigned in 2019 when he pleaded guilty to forgery and petit larceny charges, is running against three other candidates to fill the trustee seat vacated by Waylyn Hobbs when he became mayor.

