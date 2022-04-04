Money Monday: Tax Return Advice

This story is part of Taxes 2022, CNET's coverage of the best tax software and everything else you need to get your return filed quickly, accurately and on-time. Filing your income taxes in the US can be complicated, especially with this year's changes, which could explain why twice as many Gen Z tax filers are hiring a professional this year. Top-rated tax software can make the process easier, even for free, but learning the basics of income tax filing can help anyone make better sense of their own tax situation.

INCOME TAX ・ 17 DAYS AGO