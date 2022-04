Newburgh's Friedman Park will soon be home to a weekly food truck party. In case you didn't know, we have quite the selection of food trucks in the Evansville area. Many of them come together for weekly events during the spring and summer at places like Market On Main in downtown Evansville, Farm 57, and there is even a new food truck park coming to Evansville on the corner of Lincoln and Kentucky Avenues. It was only a matter of time before Warrick County got in on the food truck party fun.

NEWBURGH, IN ・ 22 DAYS AGO