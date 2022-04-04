ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emerald Isle, NC

Emerald Isle lifeguards hit the beach as summer approaches

WNCT
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFor months, local lifeguards have been hitting the icy...

www.wnct.com

WNCT

Good news: Repairs on Emerald Isle bridge to continue at night

If you've experienced delays going over the Emerald Isle bridge due to work by the NCDOT, there's good news starting Friday night. Good news: Repairs on Emerald Isle bridge to continue …. Storm the Stadium event helps raise money for ECU …. ENC supports Hope for Harrison during ‘Pull for...
EMERALD ISLE, NC
13News Now

Portuguese man o' war begin washing up on Outer Banks beaches

CAPE LOOKOUT, N.C. — Editor's note: The above video is from a previous occasion that Portuguese man o' wars had washed up on OBX beaches. National Park Service officials on the Outer Banks say Portuguese man o' war are washing up on North Carolina beaches and they're encouraging the public to avoid the venomous creatures.
ANIMALS
WNCT

2022 Crystal Coast Boat Show canceled

The Downtown Morehead City organization’s board of directors has decided to cancel the 2022 Crystal Coast Boat Show for the third year in a row. Passenger rail system could be coming to Pitt County. Hope Recovery Homes adding new men’s home in Craven …. New mobile clinic launches...
MOREHEAD CITY, NC

