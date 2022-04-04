ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garden Grove, CA

Fire Rips Through Commercial Building in Garden Grove

By Contributing Editor
mynewsla.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA Spectrum office building was heavily damaged by a three-alarm fire in Garden Grove Monday, but no injuries were immediately reported. The fire was reported at 11:20 a.m. in the two-story building in...

mynewsla.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Moment 'out of his wits' CEO, 38, steals a 60-foot yacht in Newport harbor and crashes into dozens of boats in destructive joyride that injured one woman: Vandal is being held on $3M bond

A San Diego CEO stole a 60-foot yacht in Newport Harbor and took it for a destructive joyride, crashing into dozens of boats and injuring one woman. Joel Praneet Siam, 38, of San Diego, surrendered to the Orange County Sheriff's Harbor Patrol after they boarded the crashed boat after Siam's joyride on Thursday. He was seen being escorted by police wearing an orange life vest and wind-swept hair as he entered the squad car barefoot.
ACCIDENTS
Daily Voice

Fire Rips Through Church In Toms River (DEVELOPING)

Firefighters were battling a fire that ripped through a church on the Jersey Shore, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The three-alarm fire broke out at about 1 p.m. at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 1500 Hooper Ave. in Toms River, initial reports said. Heavy fire was reported in the attic...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
YourCentralValley.com

Fire rips through transitional housing unit in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fire broke out at a motel used as transitional housing Tuesday according to Fresno fire crews. The heavily damaged motel room on Parkway Drive near Highway 99 was on the second story of a motel that is currently being used for “transitional housing.” Fire crews say there was additional damage to […]
FRESNO, CA
CBS New York

Hundreds of firefighters battle fire at commercial building in Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- About 200 firefighters were battling a four-alarm fire at a two-story building in Brooklyn on Monday.Crews said it started around 10:30 a.m. at a commercial building that used to be a New York Sports Club on Boerum Place.Smoke was billowing out of the roof.At least one firefighter and one civilian were hurt, but the extent of their injuries was not immediately known.
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Garden Grove, CA
Accidents
City
Garden Grove, CA
Orange County, CA
Accidents
Garden Grove, CA
Crime & Safety
Orange County, CA
Crime & Safety
County
Orange County, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
The Independent

Child's body found in Merced during search for missing girl

A child's body was found inside a home in central California during a search for a missing 8-year-old girl, authorities said.Investigators discovered the body Friday while serving a search warrant at a home in Merced, the city's police department said in a statement. They were acting on a tip from police in the San Francisco Bay Area city of Hayward, which received a missing person report on Tuesday from relatives of Sophia Mason.The family members said they had not had contact with Sophia since December, and that she was known to stay at different locations between Hayward and Southern...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commercial Building#Rips#Accident#Spectrum#Ocfa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Child dies after being found near Dover cliffs and rushed to hospital

A child has died after being found near the White Cliffs of Dover, police have said.Kent Police said the child - whose age and gender has not been disclosed - was rushed to a local hospital after authorities attended the scene on Monday.They were later pronounced dead. HM Coastguard said they led a response after a child was reported missing at Langdon Battery by the cliffs in Kent.Coastguard rescue teams, a search and rescue helicopter and a RNLI lifeboat were among the teams sent to the area. “The child was found and then airlifted by the helicopter and handed into...
ACCIDENTS
NBC12

5 men displaced after fire rips through Cheatwood Avenue home

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Five men are forced out of their home after a large fire overnight. At 1:22 a.m., crews responded to Cheatwood Avenue in the Washington Park neighborhood for the report of a fire. Crews on scene say one of the men suffered a cut to his hand,...
RICHMOND, VA
CBS LA

3 men arrested in connection with at least 5 follow-home robberies

The LAPD says its Follow Home Task Force has made three arrests in connection with several follow-home robberies since the start of this year.Eric Wilson, 32; Jayon Sparks, 24; and 18-year-old Matthew Adams were arrested in a series of armed robberies across Los Angeles since at least January. The trio were identified by the Follow Home Task Force to "identify the associated crews of suspects."The earliest known robbery the trio are suspected in occurred on Jan. 7, when a couple was returning to their West Hollywood home after dining at a high-end restaurant. Police say Adams and an unidentified suspect...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Mercury News

Commercial building in Antioch damaged by blaze

Firefighters from Contra Costa County responded to a two-alarm blaze Sunday morning at approximately 7 a.m. at a commercial block in Antioch. By fire, which was extinguished by mid-morning, took place at the 1100 block of Buchanan Road. A dental device office and small church were affected, according to the county fire department. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.
ANTIOCH, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy