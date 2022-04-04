ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
George County, MS

Woman arrested for trying to sneak George County inmate drugs

By Summer Poole
 1 day ago

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — The George County Sheriff’s Office arrested a woman after she brought marijuana into the George County Regional Correctional Facility to pass to an inmate.

Amy Morrelli, 43, went to GCRCF during visitation hours to visit an inmate that is currently housed there and had marijuana hidden on her in order to give to the inmate. Morrelli was arrested and charged with one count of possession of a controlled substance in a correctional facility. This charge is a felony regardless of the amount of the drug.

After an appearance before the George County Justice Court Judge Martin Seib, she was granted a $2,000 commercial bond.

