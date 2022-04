It’s still a little odd to not see No. 9 behind center in New Orleans, but Drew Brees is confident that the Saints are in good hands with Jameis Winston as the starter. “I think it’s set up for success with Jameis,” Brees said, via the Times-Picayune. “I think you continue to build pieces around him that will help him be successful. I think the defensive side of the ball has incredible leadership and has been playing at a really high level for the last few years.”

NFL ・ 20 HOURS AGO