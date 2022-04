The New Orleans Saints needed help for their pass-rush and decided to take a flier on a former first-round draft pick who has yet to play to the value of that selection. Per Saints insider Nick Underhill and Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk, the Saints have signed defensive end Taco Charlton. Charlton took to Twitter to confirm the news, and the Saints later announced the acquisition via their website:

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO