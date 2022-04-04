ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

From March Madness to ‘Merch’ Madness: Tarheel fans ready to seek National Championship wares

By Lindsay Clein
Fox 46 Charlotte
 1 day ago

(QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Tarheel fans will be eager to get their hands on National Championship merchandise if the team pulls off the win tonight against Kansas.

Stores like Academy Sports + Outdoors have the boxes ready to be ripped open.

Although it’s a late-game, Academy Sports + Outdoors stores in Greensboro, Apex and Burlington will open up shop once the game ends tonight to sell National Championship merchandise if the Tarheels win.

In the Charlotte area, fans will be able to get their hands on the gear first thing tomorrow.

Out of the (Carolina) blue, Tar Heels go for title against Kansas

Tarheel fans are ready to watch the team tip-off against Kansas tonight.

“I’m looking forwad to UNC winning the championship,” said UNC Fan Gaurang Palikh.

UNC fans aren’t the only ones preparing for a win. Stores have the new merchandise boxed up and ready to roll.

“Generally, we get people lining up in the parking lot waiting,” said Liza Arnold, with Academy Sports + Outdoors. “Especially if it’s a close game.”

That’s why stores in Apex, Greensboro, and Burlington will open up tonight if the Heels win.

Tar Heels, Jayhawks enter NCAA title tilt with common roots

“If they win tonight, at 9 a.m. tomorrow you can come into the Charlotte area stores to pick up merchandise, too,” added Arnold.

Tarheel fans are bleeding Carolina blue, coming off a huge victory over the Duke Blue Devils Saturday night.

“I was on edge,” said UNC Fan Kenneth Ward. “They played a good game and it was time. It was their time, they were hungry.”

“That makes it that much more extraordinary,” said Palikh. “So I’m looking forward to it and I hope they win.”

If the Tarheels don’t win against Kansas, stores will ship the National Championship merchandise back to vendors.

IN THIS ARTICLE
