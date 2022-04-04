More rain chances this week

Another breezy day today. High of 63 and low of 49 today. No rain at the statin today. Terre Haute right now is mild and a west wind. Temps are mild. Water vapor satellite has deeper moisture west of here and moving this way. Satellite has our next system moving this way but all clear on radar. Rain moves back in by Tuesday morning. More rain again on Wednesday. Rainfall on Wednesday could be a little heavy. Yet another system for Friday. Dry and warmer to end the weekend. Another bigger storm the middle for next week. Temps will turn colder to end the week but warms next week. Tonight, cloudy and 44. Tomorrow, rain and 61. Rain the rest of the week but dry and warmer to end the weekend and to start next week.

