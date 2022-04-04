ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WTWO/WAWV

More rain chances this week

WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0c9BcQ_0ezHmv5I00

Another breezy day today. High of 63 and low of 49 today. No rain at the statin today. Terre Haute right now is mild and a west wind. Temps are mild. Water vapor satellite has deeper moisture west of here and moving this way. Satellite has our next system moving this way but all clear on radar. Rain moves back in by Tuesday morning. More rain again on Wednesday. Rainfall on Wednesday could be a little heavy. Yet another system for Friday. Dry and warmer to end the weekend. Another bigger storm the middle for next week. Temps will turn colder to end the week but warms next week. Tonight, cloudy and 44. Tomorrow, rain and 61. Rain the rest of the week but dry and warmer to end the weekend and to start next week.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

Comments / 0

WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV

1K+

Followers

1K+

Posts

109K+

Views

Related
WTWO/WAWV

Former deputy prosecutor charged after breaking into woman’s house

INDIANAPOLIS — A former deputy prosecutor faces five charges, including a felony, after an incident that occurred while he was still employed by the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office. The charges stem from an argument that Andrew Jacobs was having with his girlfriend on January 7. Jacobs resigned from the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office on January […]
MARION COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

IMPD officer charged after incident captured on body camera

INDIANAPOLIS — An officer with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is facing charges after an incident that happened while a man was in police custody. The IMPD said the incident came to light through a use of force review procedures and a report by another officer. After an investigation, a probable cause affidavit was filed […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible midweek, snow by the weekend

(WOWK) — Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rounds of showers and storms and some of those storms could be severe on Wednesday. See the slideshow below for an idea of the timeline and placement of storms. On Wednesday, the wind will also be strong, with gusts before the rain possibly up to 25 miles per […]
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Wind#Radar#All Clear#Weather#Terre Haute#Nexstar Media Inc#Mywabashvalley Com
WKTV

Heavy snow begins Friday night

Morning: Mostly cloudy. Mid 20s. Afternoon: Mostly cloudy. High 48. Tonight: Rain then snow. Low 29. Tomorrow: Heavy snow and gusty winds. High 32. Low 15. ***Saturday is a Stormtracker 2 Alert Day due to the potential of a winter storm***. *** A winter storm warning has been issued for...
ENVIRONMENT
WYTV.com

Snow returning for the weekend as temps fall

Scattered showers and sprinkles will continue tonight under cloudy skies. A cold front will sweep through the region, opening the door for much colder conditions into the weekend. Showers will start mixing with, and then changing to, snow overnight. Lows will drop to the lower 30s. Blustery winds will send wind chills into the 20s by morning. Little to no accumulation will occur.
ENVIRONMENT
KFDA

Strong Storms to Near Blizzard Conditions Monday into Tuesday

A powerful storm system will begin impacting the Panhandles early Monday morning lasting through Tuesday morning bringing a variety of weather to the region. We’ll see the chance of thunderstorms Monday afternoon, a few of which may be strong to severe. Main concerns are damaging wind gusts and large hail. Monday night, we’ll see a transition to a heavy wet snow with strong northerly winds allowing for blizzard like conditions and accumulating snowfall... A lot to track out the next couple days, you will need to stay tuned.
ENVIRONMENT
WOWK 13 News

Unsettled weather expected this week in Tri-State

We’re looking at unsettled this week in the Tri-State. The umbrella will be your friend! A series of storm systems will work their way through the region this week – the most potent of these will be on Wednesday. On Wednesday, we could see a few strong storms late in the afternoon and that’s something […]
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Voice

New Storm System Will Lead To Change In Weather Pattern

An early spring cold snap that has made it feel more like late January than late March will be followed by the arrival of a new storm system that will lead to a return of more seasonable temperatures. The cold snap continues Tuesday, March 29 with sunny skies, temperatures in...
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

Cold Weather With Strong Winds And Snow Will Sweep Across Northern US

A dose of winter weather and high winds is forecast to travel from the northern Rockies to the Upper Midwest, putting residents in the north-central United States in for another nasty week. Early in the week, the storm is forecast to hit the West Coast first, bringing rain and mountain...
ENVIRONMENT
WTOP

Freezing rain, icy roads possible in parts of Virginia and Maryland

Wednesday morning will be a soggy one for parts of the D.C. region — and some commuters could even see snow showers and icy roads. Isn’t it supposed to be spring?. Light rain will continue through midmorning, courtesy of a warm front lifting east from the Ohio Valley. While the bulk of it should remain clear of D.C. and Baltimore proper, drivers heading through higher elevations of Virginia and Maryland could find themselves in slick conditions.
MARYLAND STATE
WLBT

ALERT DAY: strong to severe storms early; more changes ahead mid-late week

ALERT DAY TUESDAY: A complex of storms will be ongoing to start Tuesday off. Prior to sunrise, a batch of storms moving through Mississippi could yield strong, damaging wind, a few tornadoes, large hail and heavy rain that could produce localized flooding. Most of the storms will be out before mid-day as it exits eastward. We’ll watch for any redeveloping scattered activity for the afternoon period as temperatures rebound into the 70s to lower 80s. We’ll trend quiet overnight with lows in the 60s – though, zones of low clouds and fog could develop around sunrise.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
109K+
Views
ABOUT

WTWO in the Wabash Valley is the leading local source for breaking news and weather in Terre Haute, with the latest updates on mywabashvalley.com.

 https://www.mywabashvalley.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy