Calhoun County softball: Updated scores, pairings from Day 1

Lyric Williams felt like all things are possible during Day 1 of the Calhoun County softball tournament. An historic win will do that.

On a day when the top eight seeds survived in the double-elimination tourney at Calhoun County softball complex, Anniston’s come-from-behind, 8-4 victory over Faith Christian in the first elimination round stood out.

The victory is Anniston’s first in the Calhoun County softball tournament in the fast-pitch era.

Williams, a left-handed pitcher, learned of the breakthrough after Anniston rallied from a 4-0 hole with four runs in each of the last two innings.

“It made me feel like I can inspire people to play softball,” the seventh-grader said. “Everybody thinks the boys’ sports mean everything, and the girls’ sports matter, too.

“I hope everybody can see that.”

Layla Tyus went 2-for-3 with a home run and double. Anniston also got two hits from Taysia West.

“It’s a great feeling,” Anniston coach Dwanne Smedley said. “These girls have been working hard.

“For the past two years, we’ve had a bunch of seventh-graders and eighth-graders. We’ve had one senior. For them to win their first county game as seventh- and eighth-graders, I think it’s going to be way better in the future.”

Anniston lost its opener to Weaver 12-1, and Ohatchee eliminated the Bulldogs 16-1 after Anniston’s second victory over Faith this season.

History highlighted a day when chalk prevailed, in terms of seeding. Top seed Alexandria beat No. 8 Oxford 2-0, No. 2 White Plains beat No. 7 Ohatchee 8-0, and No. 3 Piedmont beat Jacksonville 9-4.

No. 4 seed Pleasant Valley beat Faith 16-0 and No. 5 Weaver 8-2.

That sets up Thursday’s winners’ bracket semifinals, with Alexandria playing Pleasant Valley and White Plains playing Piedmont at the Calhoun Complex. In the elimination bracket, Ohatchee will play Jacksonville, and Weaver will play Oxford.

The tournament concludes Friday at Jacksonville State University.

Other highlights from Day 1:

No. 1 Alexandria

The Valley Cubs beat Oxford for the third time this season, 2-0, but the game marked the closest between the teams.

Rylee Gattis pitched a one-hitter with one walk and 10 strikeouts in five innings, and twin sister Chloe Gattis had the Valley Cubs’ lone RBI. Leadoff hitter Jill Cockrell scored both runs.

Alexandria coach Brian Hess noted that Oxford played like a team that felt “disrespected” in seeding and had a legitimate gripe, but he said his team left runs on the field because of base-running mistakes.

“I’m not very happy,” he said. “This is something that’s been going on all weekend. We won games relying on pitching and defense, but execution on the bases is inexcusable. …

“You’ve got to make those plays. You’ve got to be able to run the bases and be aggressive, and we’ve always been an aggressive team. Tonight, we were not.”

No. 2 White Plains

Adriana Sotello went 2-for-2 with three RBIs, and Callyn Martin drove in two runs as White Plains rolled to victory. Sotello, Callie Richardson and Emma Howard each hit doubles, and Courtnee Masson hit a triple.

Leighton Arnold and Jaylee Crow combined to pitch a two-hitter with three strikeouts apiece.

“I felt like the girls had their heads on straight and were ready to play ball,” White Plains coach Rachel Ford said. “I was pleased with the outing. We got to get a lot of playing time for some younger girls, and that’s always good.”

No. 3 Piedmont

The Bulldogs scored in every inning against Jacksonville, including their six-run third inning.

Emma Grace Todd went 3-for-3 with a double, three runs and two RBIs. Carson Young went 2-for-2 with a double, a run and two RBIs.

Savannah Smith had Piedmont’s other double and drove in a run, and Emily Farmer went the distance in the circle, going five innings and allowing four hits, two earned runs and one walk with five strikeouts.

“Today, we had some people who struggled at the plate, and we used our bench to help us out,” Piedmont coach Rachel Smith said. “Those people stepped up and came through.”

No. 4 Pleasant Valley

Lily Henry drove in five runs against Faith, and Madyson Cromer doubled and drove in two runs against Weaver. Henry also pitched five innings against Weaver, allowing five hits and no earned runs, one walk and three strikeouts.

Morgan Blohm and Analee Hurst combined to throw a no-hitter in three innings against Faith.

The Raiders earned their third shot at Alexandria this season and a rematch of last year’s dramatic county championship game, a which was a pitching showdown between Alexandria’s Rylee Gattis and then-Pleasant Valley senior Leah Patterson.

“It’s always a good thing to play Alexandria, because they’re really the standard bearer, I think, in this whole part of the state,” Pleasant Valley coach David Bryant said. “To get to play them is an opportunity for us to get better.

“They’re a great team. I feel like if we throw strikes, and we make plays, and we execute and play like we can, we’re right there with them.”

Other highlights

No. 5 Weaver: Tiana Lawrence’s three-run home run put the Bearcats’ victory over Saks out of reach. It came with Weaver leading 4-2 in the fourth inning.

No. 6 Jacksonville: Carli Fritts pitched a one-hitter in five innings against JCA, striking out eight batters. She also homered against Wellborn.

No. 7 Ohatchee: Mackenzie Luna drove in three runs against Saks and scored three against Anniston. Her day included a double and a triple. Ellie Carden doubled with two RBIs against Saks, and Tabi Davidson tripled with four RBIs against Anniston.

No. 8 Oxford: Berkeley Mooney had a big day for the Yellow Jackets, pitching a no-hitter against Wellborn and a five-hitter against top seed Alexandria, and she struck out 13 batters on the day. She also homered with three RBIs against Wellborn and hit a triple with an RBI against JCA. Kaelyn Crossley pitched a no-hitter against JCA, striking out four batters.

2022 Calhoun County softball tournament

At Calhoun County Sports Complex, JSU

Seedings/records

1. Alexandria: 28-6

2. White Plains: 22-4

3. Piedmont: 12-7

4. Pleasant Valley: 18-11-1

5. Weaver: 13-10

6. Jacksonville: 17-16-1

7. Ohatchee: 11-13-1

8. Oxford: 7-12-2

9. Jacksonville Christian: 7-5

10. Saks: 5-23-1

11. Wellborn: 3-11

12. Anniston: 2-8

13, Faith Christian: 0-13

Schedule

Monday

At Calhoun County Sports Complex

(Double elimination)

No. 7 Ohatchee 10, No. 10 Saks 2

No. 6 Jacksonville 8, No. 11 Wellborn 5

No. 4 Pleasant Valley 16, No. 13 Faith Christian 0

No. 5 Weaver 12, No. 12 Anniston 1

No. 8 Oxford 14, No. 9 Jacksonville Christian 0

Winners’ bracket

No. 1 Alexandria 2, Oxford 0

No. 2 White Plains 8, Ohatchee 0

No. 3 Piedmont 9, Jacksonville 4

Pleasant Valley 8, Weaver 2

Elimination bracket

Anniston 8, Faith Christian 4

Ohatchee 16, Anniston 1

Weaver 9, Saks 2

Oxford 11, Wellborn 0

Jacksonville 9, Jacksonville Christian 0

Thursday

At Calhoun County Sports Complex

Winners’ bracket semifinals

White Plains vs. Piedmont, 3 p.m.

Alexandria vs. Pleasant Valley, 3 p.m.

Elimination bracket

Ohatchee vs. Jacksonville, 3 p.m.

Weaver vs. Oxford, 3 p.m.

Two elimination bracket games, 4:30 p.m.

Elimination bracket, 6 p.m.

Winners’ bracket final, 6 p.m.

Friday

At JSU

Elimination-bracket final, 5 p.m.

Championship, 7 p.m.

If-necessary game, 9 p.m.