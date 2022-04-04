ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Windy with wet weather potential

By Thomas Geboy
 1 day ago

SALT LAKE CITY ( ABC4 ) – Happy Monday, Utah! After a beautiful start to the day, we’re quickly finding changes in northern Utah.

Another storm system will be grazing the state, and this time the bulk of the impacts will be felt in the northern half of Utah. The one thing that the entire state will get though will be increased winds. Winds will continue to increase from the second half of the day today into tonight and will remain strong through tomorrow. We have multiple wind advisories that include Castle Country, the central mountains, the Wasatch Mountains north of I-80, the eastern Uinta Basin, NW Utah, and parts of northeast Nevada. On top of that there are High Wind Warnings for the western Uinta Basin, SW Wyoming, and just east of Elko in NE Nevada. Winds will be strong out of the west with sustained winds in most spots between 20-30 mph, even for areas not within the advisories or warnings. Gusts could reach upwards of 50-60 mph. This will lead to dangerous crosswinds on North/South routes, plus blowing dust will be likely along with potential for power outages from the winds. Most of the advisories and warnings will be in effect from this afternoon through at least tomorrow evening.

This disturbance will also bring us the potential for wet weather today in northern Utah in the form of valley rain and mountain snow. From the afternoon into tonight the best chance looks to be from Cache Valley into our northern Utah mountains including the Uintas with a little lower of a chance for the northern Wasatch Front. As this system moves through, the chance will continue to increase along the Wasatch Front from tonight into tomorrow morning where again, it’s likely to be valley rain and mountain snow, however, with colder air moving in, there’s a chance we could see some flakes mixing in if the moisture is able to hold on long enough. The extent of the moisture will look to reach the central mountains, but by tomorrow afternoon into tomorrow night the chance for wet weather will come to an end.

The other side of this equation will be temperatures. Daytime highs today will be a little warmer compared to what we had on our Sunday with 60s along the Wasatch Front and mainly 60s and 70s down south. Down south skies will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Temperatures won’t see a drastic change from what we’ve had in southern Utah through tomorrow, but in northern Utah, Tuesday could be one of those days where we see the high temperature before sunrise. This is because of the colder air moving in behind the front. Temperatures around midnight will have only cooled off to the 50s in Salt Lake City. Around daybreak we’ll be in the upper 30s and low 40s along the Wasatch Front and during the course of the day, we may only rebound to the mid 40s. With the strong winds, it’s likely to feel even colder though.

As the wet weather pulls away, the winds will finally begin to ease slowly but surely from Tuesday night into Wednesday. With colder air in place, Tuesday night will feel bitterly cold for this time of year with lows near freezing along the Wasatch Front. While down south we won’t see wet weather, by tomorrow night the colder air will arrive and even Cedar City will drop to near freezing for Wednesday morning. Temperatures will run about 5-10 degrees below average in most spots Wednesday before we begin to warm up back Thursday into Friday with sunshine. Saturday looks mild ahead of what could be another system on Sunday, but it’s just something to monitor for now.

Bottom Line? Wild winds expected ahead of our next round of potential wet weather to start the week.

Stay ahead of any weather changes with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast both on-air and online. We are There4You!

