ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Felix Trinidad likes Yordenis Ugas' chances against Errol Spence Jr.

By Michael Rosenthal
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NlBov_0ezHmNVw00
AP Photo / John Locher

Yordenis Ugas is only the latest in a long line of successful boxers from the Caribbean.

The Cuban teamed up with one of the greatest of all time from the region – Felix “Tito” Trinidad – on Monday to promote his pay-per-view title-unification bout against Errol Spence Jr. on April 16 at AT&T Stadium outside Dallas.

“I remember watching Felix when I was a teenager and he fought against De La Hoya,” said Ugas, referring to the Puerto Rican’s majority-decision victory over his American rival in 1999. “Everyone in Cuba was talking about it. That fight really blew my mind. It was amazing to watch Felix go toe-to-toe with Oscar.

“To see Felix achieve something so incredible was a great inspiration.”

Ugas (27-4, 12 KOs) has had his own big victories, the biggest coming when he stepped in on short notice to outpoint 42-year-old Manny Pacquiao and win the WBA welterweight belt last August.

Spence (27-0, 21 KOs) figures to be a stiffer challenge but Trinidad, for one, likes Ugas’ chances. He described how he believes the fight will play out:

“When I watched the Manny Pacquiao fight, I watched Ugas represent Cuba in an amazing way. I believe that Ugas can emulate what he did against Pacquiao in the fight against Spence. His speed and precision is going to wow the crowd in this fight.

“This is going to be a fight of a champion against a champion. When I fought De La Hoya, I knew that I had to go all out and couldn’t leave anything in the tank. I believe in Ugas, and he’s going to make us all proud.

“Errol is a rangy southpaw. Instead of trying to go up against their right hand, I’d let a southpaw throw their biggest shot and dodge it, so that I could deliver my most powerful shot. I’d tell Ugas to let Spence throw that left hand and dodge it.”

He went on:

“Ugas’ best attributes are similar to mine. It’s the conditioning and the mentality. He brings what he works on in training and uses it in the fight so well. He brings that preparation into the ring just like I used to. It makes me believe in him, and I know that he’s going to do well.

“I would tell Ugas to stay close and be on offense. Don’t let Spence come to you instead. Right jab and left uppercut is the combination that is going to work best for him.”

Trinidad obviously has a high opinion of Ugas. And Ugas believes in himself.

“I’m a competitor, I would have put my best foot forward in any decade,” he said. “I would have loved to fight Trinidad and the other fighters of his era. I could have won, I could have lost, but I would have loved to face those challenges.”

Comments / 0

Related
Boxing Scene

Spence: If I Would've Fought Pacquiao, I Probably Would've Been Blind And Lost My Career

Errol Spence remains unbothered by losing out on a dream fight. A retinal detachment in his left eye discovered during a pre-fight medical examination forced the unbeaten IBF/WBC welterweight champion out of a planned superfight with former eight-division titlist Manny Pacquiao (62-8-2, 39KOs). The bout was to have topped an August 21 Fox Sports Pay-Per-View event from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, in which Spence was a healthy betting favorite to prevail.
ARLINGTON, TX
MMA Fighting

Video: Brock Lesnar loses in WrestleMania 38 main event, drops WWE title to Roman Reigns

Brock Lesnar left WrestleMania 38 on Sunday night without a WWE championship after falling to Roman Reigns in the main event from AT&T Stadium outside Dallas. The one-time UFC heavyweight champion was headlining the two-night event in the final match of the weekend that saw Lesnar going up against Reigns (real name Leati Joseph ”Joe” Anoaʻi) following a long feud built up on WWE television for the past several months.
WWE
The Independent

Conor McGregor would ‘barbecue’ Jake Paul in MMA fight, says UFC star Anthony Smith

Jake Paul would “get barbecued” by Conor McGregor in a mixed martial arts contest, according to former UFC title challenger Anthony Smith.YouTube star Paul has gone 5-0 as a professional boxer, knocking out each man he has fought – including former UFC champion Tyron Woodley and Ben Askren, who fought in the UFC and held titles in other MMA promotions.Paul, 25, has long called for a fight with McGregor, seemingly keen on facing the former dual-weight UFC champion in either a boxing ring or in MMA. The American even suggested last month that he would knock out McGregor in...
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Errol Spence Jr.
Person
Manny Pacquiao
mmanews.com

Chael Sonnen Facing 11 Battery Charges Following Las Vegas Brawl

11 separate battery charges have been filed against former UFC fighter Chael Sonnen after an incident at a Las Vegas hotel last December. TMZ Sports was the first to report the news. Sonnen is accused of assaulting six different hotel patrons, including one woman, during an altercation at the Luxor...
LAS VEGAS, NV
MMA Fighting

Khabib Nurmagomedov: ‘I think all welterweights should refuse to fight Colby Covington’ following Jorge Masvidal arrest

Khabib Nurmagomedov has weighed in on the alleged drama outside of the octagon between Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington. On Monday night, an altercation allegedly took place between the rivals in Miami Beach. According to police records, a victim — who MMA Fighting identified as Covington — was leaving the Papi Steak Restaurant when an alleged assailant, who was identified to officers as Masvidal, landed two punches to the victim’s face that led to a fractured tooth and an abrasion on his wrist from the assault. Masvidal was arrested on Wednesday and charged with aggravated battery/great bodily harm, as well as criminal mischief.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
Boxing Scene

Romero: I Knew That I Was Innocent; I Just Didn't Wanna End Up Like DeShaun Watson

Rolando Romero was confident he would withstand the most trying time of his life because he was certain the truth was on his side. Romero informed Brian Custer during the newest episode of the Showtime broadcaster’s podcast that he believes money motivated “an evil person” to file a police report against him late in October in Henderson, Nevada. Police detectives in that Las Vegas suburb investigated a woman’s sexual assault allegation against Romero, which forced Premier Boxing Champions and Showtime to remove Romero from his pay-per-view main event versus Gervonta Davis, which was scheduled for December 5 at Staples Center in Los Angeles.
HENDERSON, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing#Combat#Cuban#American#Wba
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
Country
Cuba
NewsBreak
Sports
Boxing Scene

Marshall's Brutal KO Win Over Hermans Assures A Shields Showdown

The story of Savannah Marshall and Claressa Shields has been framed in many different ways. A tale of a fighter, Shields, looking to avenge her last loss in any form of boxing from 2012. A tale of a fighter in Marshall seeking her just due, her opportunity to prove that she is the kryptonite to women’s boxing’s Superwoman. But a forgotten aspect of the long, testy feud between Marshall and Shields is that the last two times they could have fought in the amateurs, Marshall lost before they could meet in the tournament finals.
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Teofimo Lopez says Bivol fighting style is “made” for Canelo

By Jim Calfa: Teofimo Lopez believes Dmitry Bivol’s (19-0, 11 KOs) fighting style is “made” for Canelo Alvarez. He feels confident the star will come out victorious on May 7th at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Teofimo isn’t entirely ruling out the possibility of Bivol winning,...
COMBAT SPORTS
MiddleEasy

Demetrious Johnson Refuses To Make Excuses For Adriano Moraes Loss

Demetrious Johnson isn’t interested in making excuses for his first defeat under the ONE Championship banner. Johnson is considered to be one of the best MMA fighters of all time. He remains the record holder for most successful consecutive UFC title defenses at 11. “Mighty Mouse” made his debut for ONE back in 2019 and while he’s had success with the promotion, there is a blemish.
UFC
BoxingNews24.com

Emmanuel Tagoe sees fear in Ryan Garcia

By John Tornay: Upset-minded Emmanuel Tagoe believes Ryan Garcia is afraid of him and has been for quite some time, and he’s going to take advantage of that anxiety when they meet this Saturday night on April 9th. #7 WBC lightweight contender Tagoe (32-1, 15 KOs) says Ryan (21-0,...
COMBAT SPORTS
bjpenndotcom

Jon Jones says he will be in peak condition by June or July but is still waiting on a fight offer

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones has said he plans on being in “peak condition” by the summer. For the last few years we’ve all been waiting for the moment that Jon Jones gets back into the Octagon and finally debuts at heavyweight. Unfortunately, whether it be due to contract disputes or personal issues, we’re no closer to seeing “Bones” make his long-awaited comeback.
UFC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

93K+
Followers
140K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy