ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lady Lake, FL

Man armed with gun arrested after running from police at Spanish Springs Town Square

By Meta Minton
villages-news.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA man armed with a gun was arrested after running from police at Spanish Springs Town Square. An officer came upon three men arguing at about 1 a.m. Friday in the parking lot behind Margarita Republic. One of the men, later identified as 26-year-old Donte Tremayne Albert of Leesburg, was...

www.villages-news.com

Comments / 9

5150
1d ago

The story is very confusing. Did the police find a gun or not? At the end it never confirms they found a gun. It said he denies having a gun, he had two credit cards, an ounce and a quarter of weed. and some cash. Whoever wrote this needs to work on the proofreading part of the writing process.

Reply
3
Related
WTVQ

Man arrested after drugs, money and guns found

According to the Frankfort Police Department, Dante S. Morris was arrested on March 14th, after the Narcotics Division executed a search warrant at 531 Poa Drive. According to police, officers seized a large amount of narcotics, including Cocaine, Ecstasy, Vape Pens, Marijuana, as well as money and firearms. Morris is...
FRANKFORT, KY
The Independent

Texas man arrested after telling police he had stored son’s body in kitchen since 2018

A Texas man has been arrested by police after they discovered the skeletal remains of a person suspected to be his son being kept in the man’s kitchen, the New Boston Police Department announced.Police arrived at the home of David McMichael, 67, on Tuesday, as they’d received a call to perform a welfare check on a man residing in the 1200 block of South Merrill in New Boston, Texas.When Mr McMichael answered the door, the officers asked the man if he knew why they were there. The 67-year-old then replied, according to police, that “Mr McMichael advised them it was because he had a body in his kitchen”.The man, police said, later explained that the body was allegedly his son’s, who had died in May 2018, nearly four years earlier.The police have not confirmed if the human remains found in McMichael’s kitchen are in fact his son’s, Jason McMichael, but the body has since been taken to the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas for autopsy and further identification.The 67-year-old Texas man was charged with abuse of a corpse and is being held in Bi-State jail.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
FOX8 News

Rowan County man arrested on drug trafficking charges after trying to run from scene, deputies say

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Rowan County deputies arrested a man who allegedly attempted to run away from deputies. Aaron Darius Hotlzclaw, 38, was arrested and taken to the Rowan County Detention Center on March 22. Deputies say that members of the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office Crime Reduction Unit, Special Investigations Unit and Gang Intelligence […]
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Leesburg, FL
Lady Lake, FL
Crime & Safety
Leesburg, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Lady Lake, FL
The Villages, FL
Crime & Safety
City
The Villages, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
WCJB

Ocala Police arrest four members of an organized fraud ring

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Four people are behind bars after Ocala police say they busted a fraud ring. According to Ocala Police, Chelsea Mulcahy, Christopher Kozlowski, Travis Hunter, and Anthony Shelly-Shumate are all facing charges of organized fraud and criminal use of a personal ID. Police say the four booked...
OCALA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paige
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Marijuana#Kilwins Ice Cream Shop
Ledger-Enquirer

‘Grim reaper rapist’ cases went cold after years. Man now arrested, Texas police say

A man accused of being the “grim reaper rapist” is in custody after DNA evidence connected him to three rapes in Texas, police say. The arrest of 38-year-old Adrian Martinez (also known as Edwardo Pena) comes years after the first case, in 2013, went cold. Aransas Pass police told McClatchy News he has been charged with sexual assault and aggravated sexual assault.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
The Independent

Police officer uses stun gun on Black delivery driver during traffic stop

Footage shows the moment a Tennessee police officer used a taser on a Black delivery driver who’d asked to speak to his supervisor.The officer in question is currently under investigation, after delivery driver Delane Gordon, 28, was pulled over whilst on-shift, despite not breaking any laws.According to Mr Gordon’s attorney, the police officer made a U-turn and started following his car, leaving him “fearful”.The driver started recording the incident after the officer started showing some hostility towards him, despite his polite manner.Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More Fight in Swansea’s Taco Bell sees employee knock out angry customerZelensky responds to deepfake video, calling for Russian forces to surrenderDrone footage shows Mariupol buildings decimated by Russian bombing
LAW ENFORCEMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy