I, like many of you, have had a lot of concern for the world today’s teenagers are growing up in. I know myself well enough to say that high school me could absolutely not handle having the world at my fingertips through social media apps like Instagram, Snapchat, Facebook, TikTok, etc. I would just go ahead and ground myself if I had all of those things at my disposal. Some of you may be thinking, “Michelle, we did have the world at our fingertips through the internet,” and to that I say nope, not the same thing at all.

SHELBY COUNTY, AL ・ 22 DAYS AGO