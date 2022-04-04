Are The Members Of BTS Really Going To Join The South Korean Army?

K-pop, which is short for Korean popular music, is a genre that wields a power few in the world experience. Consider the fact that in 2020, K-pop contributed over $5 billion to the South Korean gross domestic product (GDP), while also garnering more than 566 million views on a single YouTube music video (as iKON's song Love Scenario did). And it’s because of this unfathomable stardom that K-Pop’s biggest bands—iKON and Big Bang—need a bigger and better central hub to outsource their precious commodity around the globe. Last week, that finally happened. The Dutch firm UNStudio completed a stunning headquarters for YG Entertainment, one of the top three production companies of K-pop in South Korea. And true to form, the building is shaped to mimic the product they create. “The design for the building is inspired by the music industry, which is why we wanted to create something of an urban speaker,” says Ben van Berkel, founder and principal architect at UNStudio. “It is designed to be more reminiscent of a product than a building.”

MUSIC ・ 12 DAYS AGO