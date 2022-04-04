ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Are The Members Of BTS Really Going To Join The South Korean Army?

By Lillian Gao
Nicki Swift
Nicki Swift
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

It was to unprecedented fan excitement that BTS, the biggest boy band in the world, performed their comeback show in early March. The group's "BTS Permission To Dance On Stage — Seoul" performance was South Korea's largest concert since pre-pandemic times, hailing BTS' return from "an extended period of rest." After...

www.nickiswift.com

Comments / 0

Nicki Swift
Nicki Swift

47K+

Followers

27K+

Posts

16M+

Views

Related
The Independent

Grammys 2022: BTS fans ‘furious’ after the South Korean boy band fail to win Group Performance award

BTS fans are “infuriated” after the South Korean boy band didn’t win the Group Performance award at the 2022 Grammy Awards.The band which consists of Jungkook, V, Park Ji-min, Suga, Jin, RM, and J-Hope was nominated for the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category for their hit song “Butter.”However, the award was eventually was won by Doja Cat and SZA for their performance of “Kiss Me More.”Ever since BTS’s loss, their fans, also known as The Army, have shared their disappointment on social media. “BTS was f***ing robbed. They were f***ing robbed. I’m tired of this s***,” one fan wrote....
MUSIC
NME

BTS member J-Hope tests positive for COVID-19

BTS member J-Hope has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, according to his label Big Hit Music. Today, Big Hit Music confirmed the K-pop idol’s positive diagnosis in a statement to the group’s Weverse page. The label noted that the idol had begun experiencing symptoms of a sore throat on March 23, which prompted him to take a PCR test that same day as a precaution, before testing positive the day after.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Rolling Stone

BTS Go Full James Bond — And Flirt With Olivia Rodrigo — at the Grammys

Click here to read the full article. Smooth like butter! The boys of BTS just brought their signature dance moves to the Grammys stage with a performance of their English-language single, “Butter.” The group — comprising Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook — performed their second English-language song, which hit Number One on several charts. The performance was framed around a heist of sorts and included a dramatic entrance from the ceiling and members hanging out in the audience (with Olivia Rodrigo) before they all met on stage. Living up to the song’s silky namesake, the guys started the song...
MUSIC
Architectural Digest

Tour K-Pop’s All-New Headquarters—It’s Stunning

K-pop, which is short for Korean popular music, is a genre that wields a power few in the world experience. Consider the fact that in 2020, K-pop contributed over $5 billion to the South Korean gross domestic product (GDP), while also garnering more than 566 million views on a single YouTube music video (as iKON's song Love Scenario did). And it’s because of this unfathomable stardom that K-Pop’s biggest bands—iKON and Big Bang—need a bigger and better central hub to outsource their precious commodity around the globe. Last week, that finally happened. The Dutch firm UNStudio completed a stunning headquarters for YG Entertainment, one of the top three production companies of K-pop in South Korea. And true to form, the building is shaped to mimic the product they create. “The design for the building is inspired by the music industry, which is why we wanted to create something of an urban speaker,” says Ben van Berkel, founder and principal architect at UNStudio. “It is designed to be more reminiscent of a product than a building.”
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Suga
Person
Elvis Presley
Person
Olivia Rodrigo
NME

TWICE’s agency JYP Entertainment announces “full-scale” US expansion

Major K-pop agency JYP Entertainment has revealed it is launching a “full-scale” expansion into the US market. On March 14, Billboard reported that the South Korean label, home to artists like TWICE, ITZY, Stray Kids and more, has launched its new North American subsidiary. Named JYP USA, the new arm is part of the agency’s plans for “full-scale North American market development and global expansion”.
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

China 'preparing for war' with US, Asia by partnering with Russia, expert warns

Atlas Organization founder and author Jonathan D.T. Ward joined FOX Business' Maria Bartiromo Tuesday to discuss the implications behind a recent phone call between Chinese and Ukrainian diplomats, what he calls an attempt at 'playing both sides,' as well as China's ultimate goals going forward. Ward said that partnering with Russia is one measure China is taking to prepare for war with Asia and the U.S.
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Korean Army#South Koreans#The Bts Army#British#Times
Harper's Bazaar

BTS Steals the Grammys Stage with A Heist-Themed "Butter" Performance

Grammy viewers just got the full BTS experience. The seven-member k-pop group gave their first full Grammys performance, with a surprising museum heist staging of their Billboard-topping single "Butter." Jin began the performance, hacking into the switchboard of their museum/stage and Jungkook descended down from the ceiling. Other members, like V sharing a quick chat with Olivia Rodrigo, were stationed in the audience.
MUSIC
Deadline

Mantas Kvedaravicius Dies: Lithuanian Film Director Of ‘Mariupolis’ Shot Dead In Ukraine At 45

Click here to read the full article. The Ukrainian Defence Ministry is reporting that Lithuanian film director Mantas Kvedaravicius was killed Saturday in Mariupol, the under siege Ukrainian city and subject of his documentary films. Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery “While (he was) trying to leave Mariupol, Russian occupiers killed Lithuanian director Mantas Kvedaravicius,” the ministry’s information agency tweeted on Sunday. Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda mourned the death in a statement. “We lost a creator well known in Lithuania and in the whole world, who, until the very last moment, in spite of danger, worked in Russia-occupied Ukraine.” Kvedaravicius, 45, was...
CELEBRITIES
UPI News

BTS member Jin undergoes surgery for finger injury

SEOUL, March 21 (UPI) -- K-pop sensation BTS member Jin is recovering from surgery after a finger injury, according to the group's management company. HYBE announced the news Saturday on its fan community platform Weverse, saying Jin had injured his left index finger on Friday and rushed to the emergency room at a nearby hospital.
THEATER & DANCE
Variety

South Korea to Build Dedicated K-Pop Arena in Seoul

Click here to read the full article. On Monday, The Seoul Metropolitan Government and South Korean internet company Kakao announced the construction of a new arena in the Seoul area dedicated to K-pop. The Seoul Arena — which is scheduled to be established in Chang-dong, Dobong-gu — will hold a ceremony in June after the approval of future implementation plans and is expected to be finished in October 2025. The arena promises to have over 18,000 seats with a capacity of 28,000 people for standing performances. The project also features a medium-sized performance venue with a capacity of 7,000, a movie theater,...
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
South Korea
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
BTS
NewsBreak
Apple Music
Popculture

BTS Member Sent to ER Amid Health Woes for Group

Fans of BTS have received worrying news about the group as of late. Member Jin was released from the hospital last week following an injury to his finger, Big Hit Music announced on global fan community Weverse. "We would like to provide you with some information regarding BTS member Jin's...
THEATER & DANCE
loudersound.com

M. Shadows and David Draiman speak out against Florida's 'Don't Say Gay Bill'

Avenged Sevenfold frontman M. Shadows and Disturbed vocalist David Draiman voice their opposition to Florida's controversial Parental Rights in Education bill. Disturbed frontman David Draiman and Avenged Sevenfold's M. Shadows have taken to social media to voice their opposition to a controversial bill being placed before Florida law-makers which seeks to prohibit "classroom discussion about sexual orientation or gender identity in certain grade levels."
FLORIDA STATE
American Songwriter

Behind the Meaning of the Song “Black Betty” by Ram Jam

The thing about songs—especially blues songs—is that their origins can often have long roots. That is especially the case with the hit track “Black Betty” from the ’70s British-American rock band Ram Jam. The song, which was made famous more recently in the 2001 film Blow, is an all-time rocker, buoyed by big guitars and a big voice. But while it rose to fame again in the early 21st century, the song’s beginnings started in the early 20th.
MUSIC
Nicki Swift

Nicki Swift

47K+
Followers
27K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.

 https://www.nickiswift.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy