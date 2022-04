MANCHESTER, N.H. (CBS) — The reward for information that leads to the whereabouts of missing Manchester, New Hampshire girl Harmony Montgomery has grown to $150,000. The increase comes as Harmony’s father and stepmother are indicted on charges by the Hillsborough County Grand Jury. Seven-year-old Harmony was reported missing at the end of 2021 but she has not been seen since 2019. Adam Montgomery, 30, and Kayla Montgomery, 31, have been indicted on charges that were initially brought up in January. Adam Montgomery was indicted on one class B felony charge of second-degree assault. New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella alleged that between July...

MANCHESTER, NH ・ 11 DAYS AGO