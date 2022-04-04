ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lady Gaga Celebrates 13th Grammy Win: ‘I Cried Just Like the First Time’

By Glenn Rowley
Billboard
Billboard
 1 day ago

Lady Gaga added another Grammy to her sizable collection at Sunday’s ceremony, and she took to social media the next day to revel in her latest win.

Going into the evening, the superstar was up for five awards with Tony Bennett for their second collaborative album Love for Sale , and they walked away with the Grammy for best traditional pop vocal album.

“I won my thirteenth Grammy last night, and I cried just like the first time I won for ‘Just Dance,'” she wrote alongside a glamorous snap of herself holding the trophy. “Tony and I are so grateful for this honor. I was so proud to be a part of such a beautiful community of musicians where so many people were rewarded for their artistry…I [heart emoji] U.”

However, some fans were quick to point out that, while Gaga earned her first nomination from the Recording Academy for “Just Dance” in 2009, she didn’t actually clinch her first wins until the following year, when she won best electronic/dance album for The Fame and best dance recording for “Poker Face.”

During the telecast, all eyes were on the singer as she performed a moving tribute of “Love for Sale” and “Do I Love You” dedicated to Bennett — who retired from the stage ahead of the release of their latest album together due to his advancing Alzheimer’s disease, and didn’t attend the show.

Gaga also won over hearts during the ceremony with her kindness to SZA , fixing the crutches-bound R&B singer’s dress and helping her up to the podium to accept the Grammy for best pop duo/group performance with Doja Cat — an award many viewers and critics alike assumed Gaga herself would win.

Read Gaga’s gratitude-filled post below.

Comments / 0

