Grammys Narrowly Avoid All-Time Low in Early TV Ratings

By Rick Porter
 1 day ago

The Grammy Awards narrowly avoided setting a second straight all-time ratings low.

The 64th annual Grammys on Sunday drew 8.93 million viewers in time-zone-adjusted fast national ratings from Nielsen. That’s an increase of about 130,000 viewers from the comparable figures last year, which were an all-time low for the awards. The 2021 ceremony was a pared-down affair due to the pandemic, while this year’s show — postponed from January due to the surge in the omicron variant of the coronavirus — more resembled past shows.

The time-zone-adjusted ratings don’t include out of home viewing, which will be included in the final ratings out early Tuesday. The 2021 Grammys came in at 9.23 million viewers in the finals last year, down by more than half from their last pre-pandemic telecast in January 2020. Out of home viewing will likely help Sunday’s broadcast edge past last year’s low — CBS is predicting adjustments to about 9.6 million viewers in the final same-day Nielsens.

The tiny uptick for the Grammys comes on the heels of the Oscars recording much bigger ratings growth a week earlier. The Oscars grew 60 percent in total viewers and 77 percent among adults 18-49, though like the Grammys they did not come close to their pre-pandemic standards.

The small increase for the Grammys mirrors those of a couple other recent music awards shows. The American Music Awards posted slight gains in both total viewers and adults 18-49 for ABC last fall, and the CMA Awards (also on ABC) edged up in the 18-49 demo but were down slightly in total viewers.

The Oscars, along with the Critics Choice and Screen Actors Guild awards and last fall’s Emmys, all had larger year-to-year gains.

This article was originally published by The Hollywood Reporter .

