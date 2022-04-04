ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Murkowski, Romney back Jackson for Supreme Court

By Jordain Carney
The Hill
The Hill
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37zT0G_0ezHlRpp00
Tweet

Republican Sens. Lisa Murkowski (Alaska) and Mitt Romney (Utah) said on Monday they would support Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation to the Supreme Court, making for three GOP senators who said they will back President Biden’s pick to the high court.

“After multiple in-depth conversations with Judge Jackson and deliberative review of her record and recent hearings, I will support her historic nomination to be an Associate Justice on the U.S. Supreme Court,” Murkowski said in a statement.

Romney said he had concluded that Jackson was “a well-qualified jurist and a person of honor.”

“While I do not expect to agree with every decision she may make on the Court, I believe that she more than meets the standard of excellence and integrity,” he said.

Murkowski and Romney join Sen. Susan Collins (Maine) in backing Jackson’s nomination on the GOP side.

Both were considered votes to watch in the final stretch of Jackson’s confirmation process. Murkowski backed Jackson for her appeals court seat but is up for reelection in 2022 and facing a Trump-backed challenger who could use the vote for Jackson as fodder heading into the November midterms.

Murkowski acknowledged that her vote was “a level of risk” because she’s breaking with most of her caucus.

“You have to kind of separate out where I am in my political calculus and look at is this woman qualified to serve,” Murkowski told reporters, when asked if the political calculation impacted her Supreme Court decision.

Murkowski, asked if it would be politically safer to vote no, told reporters that they were “giving more credence than you should.”

“Is there any safe place? In this polarized time is there any safe place?” Murkowski said.

Murkowski said in her statement that she was basing her “yes” vote on Jackson’s “qualifications, which no one questions; her demonstrated judicial independence; her demeanor and temperament; and the important perspective she would bring to the court as a replacement for Justice Breyer.”

“It also rests on my rejection of the corrosive politicization of the review process for Supreme Court nominees, which, on both sides of the aisle, is growing worse and more detached from reality by the year,” Murkowski added.

Romney, meanwhile, opposed Jackson’s appeals court nomination but had appeared open-minded on her Supreme Court nomination and critical of some GOP attacks on her sentencing decisions.

“I believe that she more than meets the standard of excellence and integrity. I congratulate Judge Jackson on her expected confirmation and look forward to her continued service to our nation,” Romney added.

Updated 7:30 p.m.

Comments / 1

Related
POLITICO

Mitt Romney says he's unlikely to endorse in the Senate contest between Mike Lee and Evan McMullin.

“We can confirm that the records were delivered,” a spokesperson for the Archives confirmed to POLITICO. That latter subset of documents is almost certainly a reference to Rep. Louie Gohmert’s (R-Texas) legal effort to force then-Vice President Mike Pence to reveal his intentions on Jan. 6. The Justice Department defended Pence against that lawsuit in late December 2020, and Gohmert’s suit was rejected by federal courts.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
State
Alaska State
State
Maine State
State
Utah State
Fox News

A most damaging leak: Biden wants Trump prosecuted

When an attorney general of your party won’t bring charges against someone you like, he is serving the cause of justice and refusing to kowtow to the mob. When an attorney general of the other party declines to bring an indictment against someone you don’t like, he is a wuss who must be beaten up until he does the right thing.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

Special Counsel John Durham releases damning text message 'proving' Clinton lawyer Michael Sussman lied to FBI when he said he wasn't working for DNC: 'I’m coming on my own - not on behalf of a client or company'

A newly-revealed text message allegedly 'proves' that lawyer Michael Sussman lied to the FBI to hide his links to the Democratic National Committee and Hillary Clinton's 2016 campaign when he presented the bureau with purported links between Donald Trump and a Russian bank. In a Monday court filing, Special Counsel...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Susan Collins
Person
Lisa Murkowski
Person
Mitt Romney
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Senate votes to overturn mask mandate on airplanes, transit

WASHINGTON — The Senate on Tuesday voted 57-40 to overturn a federal requirement that passengers on U.S. airplanes and other modes of public transportation wear masks. The Congressional Review Act measure, introduced by Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., is the latest salvo in a fight between congressional Republicans and the Biden administration over public health requirements related to the pandemic, which has killed more than 963,000 Americans to date, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention statistics.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Supreme Court#Sentencing#Republican#The Supreme Court#Gop#The U S Supreme Court#Trump
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NBC News

Trump targets 12 major Republican incumbents in midterms

Former President Trump is trying to rid the Republican party of twelve incumbents by backing their primary challengers. His targets include Alaska Senator Lisa Murkowski, Georgia’s governor and secretary of state, Congresswoman Liz Cheney and eight other GOP house members. Trump is holding rallies around the country for the candidates he’s endorsed.April 4, 2022.
ALASKA STATE
WHIO Dayton

Analysis: 3 GOP senators buck party to back Biden court pick

WASHINGTON — (AP) — By announcing they will vote to confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as the first Black woman to the Supreme Court, three Republican senators are marking the historical moment by building legacies of their own. Every senator has a voice, and some choose to use...
The Hill

The Hill

527K+
Followers
64K+
Post
399M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy