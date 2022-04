Brothers Osborne have won the Grammy for Best Country Duo/Group Performance for their song “Younger Me”, making history as the first song about coming out as LGBTQ+ to win the prize.It is also the first Grammys win for the duo, made up of siblings TJ Osborne and John Osborne.Accepting the award onstage during the pre-telecast portion of this year’s Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, TJ Osborne said: “For those of you who do not know, this song was written really in response to me coming out, and I never thought I would be able to do music professionally because of...

