PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - The Prattville Police Department is investigating what it believes was a targeted shooting that injured a juvenile. Officers responded to the 100 block of Jones Street around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday on reports of shots having been fired. While en-route to the scene, officers were notified by dispatchers that a juvenile had been found in the 200 block of Gardner Road and was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the left arm.

PRATTVILLE, AL ・ 5 DAYS AGO