Topeka makes top 5 list as ‘surprisingly cool town’

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The City of Topeka was recently placed in a top-five list for “surprisingly cool towns” where houses are available for $150,000 or less by MarketWatch on April 1.

The article places Topeka on this list due to its family-friendly aspects, such as having a variety of attractions in or near it, including the Kansas Children’s Discovery Center or the Heartland Motorsports Park. It also points to local restaurants like Lonnie Q’s BBQ and the Blind Tiger as being part of the things that bring “a small-town feel with big-city amenities at affordable prices” to Topeka.

The article goes on to say that a three-bedroom house in a family-friendly neighborhood with a good school district nearby costs around $150,000, but cautions those who want to move to Topeka by saying that “very humid summers” should be expected.

Finally, the article says the median home value of Topeka is $155,262 with a population of 126,587 and a cost of living that is 21% lower than the U.S. average. To read the full MarketWatch article on Topeka, go here .

