ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Supreme Court makes it easier to sue police over wrongful arrests

By Shawna Chen
Axios
Axios
 1 day ago

The Supreme Court ruled Monday that former criminal defendants who sue law enforcement for a wrongful arrest don't need to prove that they were innocent of the offenses they were charged with, only that their underlying cases ended without a conviction. Why it matters: The 6-3 decision is a...

www.axios.com

Comments / 0

Axios
Axios

86K+

Followers

38K+

Posts

86M+

Views

Related
POLITICO

Supreme Court.

He supported her to an appeals court last year, but his vote here should ensure her confirmation. What happened: In a lengthy Friday statement, centrist Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) said he would support Ketanji Brown Jackson's nomination to the Supreme Court, likely ensuring the confirmation of the nation's first Black female justice.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clarence Thomas
Person
Larry Thompson
Person
Samuel Alito
Person
Neil Gorsuch
Person
Brett Kavanaugh
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Supreme Court#Police Accountability#Court Cases#The Supreme Court#Navy#The Court Of Appeals#The Second Circuit
TheDailyBeast

Missouri Bill Would Use Snitches to Stop Women From Getting Out-of-State Abortions

A Missouri lawmaker and fervent anti-abortion activist on Tuesday introduced a measure into the state House that would allow private citizens to sue anyone who helps another Missouri resident obtain an abortion out of state. Markedly similar to the so-called “vigilante” loophole in Texas’ controversial and crushingly restrictive six-week abortion ban, the provision was attached by state Rep. Mary Elizabeth Coleman to several bills dealing with abortion awaiting debate on the House floor. While abortions haven’t been criminalized in Missouri—yet—only one legal abortion clinic remains in the state. A press officer for that clinic, a Planned Parenthood branch, called Coleman’s plan “wild” and “bonkers.” Advocates for abortion rights told The Washington Post that the proposal was unconstitutional, given that it grants Missouri the authority to police abortions outside its state lines. But Coleman argued to the Post: “If your neighboring state doesn’t have pro-life protections, it minimizes the ability to protect the unborn in your state.”
MISSOURI STATE
AFP

Another US state passes abortion 'bounty hunter' law

Another US state passed a law allowing abortion providers to be sued in civil court Wednesday, as conservatives across the country ramp up their effort to overturn long-held reproductive rights. A total of 1,844 provisions relating to sexual and reproductive health and rights have been introduced in 46 US states during just the past two-and-a-half months, according to the Guttmacher Institute, which advocates for abortion rights.
LAW
WebMD

Texas Supreme Court Rules Against Providers in Abortion Ban Case

March 14, 2022 -- The Texas Supreme Court ruled against abortion providers in a federal challenge to the state’s abortion ban on Friday, essentially shutting down the last chance to stop the law. The controversial law, which prohibits abortions after 6 weeks of pregnancy and has been copied by...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
The Independent

‘Someone is unduly influencing Ginni Thomas’: Expert says Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas and wife are part of ‘Trump cult’

As former Moonie-turned-cult-expert Steven Hassan watched the Capitol Riots unfolding last January, there was a familiar face among the thousands of MAGA supporters clamouring to overturn the 2020 election result.Hyung Jin ‘Sean’ Moon, head of the far-right, AR-15-worshiping Rod of Iron Ministries and son of Moonie founder Sun Myung Moon, had joined Proud Boys and Oath Keepers to protest in front of the US Capitol. The group has been widely described as a cult.The Rod of Iron Ministries posted a clip to its Instagram page showing Sean Moon wiping tear gas from his eyes while blaming the violence on Antifa.The...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

‘Absolutely shameful’: Tom Cotton condemned for suggesting Ketanji Brown Jackson would defend Nazis at Nuremberg

In remarks to the US Senate opposing Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination to the US Supreme Court, Senator Tom Cotton said the judge “might have” defended Nazis during the Nuremberg trials.“The last Judge Jackson left the Supreme Court to go to Nuremberg and prosecute the case against the Nazis,” the Arkansas senator said on 5 April, referring to former Justice Robert H Jackson, who was appointed chief counsel in the prosecution of Nazi war criminals.“This Judge Jackson might have gone there to defend them,” Senator Cotton added.Republican officials have scrutinised Judge Jackson’s record as a federal public defender representing detainees...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Seattle Times

Group sues Oklahoma governor over birth certificate order

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A national civil rights group sued Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt on Monday over his decision to prohibit the state from issuing birth certificates listing a nonbinary option or allowing transgender people to change their gender designation. The lawsuit was filed in U.S. District Court for...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Special Counsel John Durham releases damning text message 'proving' Clinton lawyer Michael Sussman lied to FBI when he said he wasn't working for DNC: 'I’m coming on my own - not on behalf of a client or company'

A newly-revealed text message allegedly 'proves' that lawyer Michael Sussman lied to the FBI to hide his links to the Democratic National Committee and Hillary Clinton's 2016 campaign when he presented the bureau with purported links between Donald Trump and a Russian bank. In a Monday court filing, Special Counsel...
U.S. POLITICS
KPVI Newschannel 6

Judge says 4 Arkansas voting laws unconstitutional

(The Center Square) – A Pulaski County Circuit Court judge ruled Friday four election laws passed by state lawmakers and signed by Gov. Asa Hutchinson are unconstitutional. The League of Women Voters of Arkansas and Arkansas United filed a lawsuit against the state, challenging Act 736, which said if a person had five or more absentee ballots they were presumed to be committing fraud; Act 249, which required a photo identification to vote; Act 728, which banned loitering within 100 feet of a polling location; and Act 973, which changed the deadline for absentee ballots from Monday before the election to the Friday before election day.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Axios

Axios

Washington, DC
86K+
Followers
38K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT

Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.

 https://www.axios.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy