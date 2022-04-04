Join the City of Irvine in ‘Serving Up Smiles’ by Volunteering for Senior Services

Join the City of Irvine in “Serving Up Smiles” to our community’s seniors by becoming an Irvine Senior Services volunteer. There is an urgent need for Meals on Wheels drivers and Dining Room servers. Shifts are available 11 a.m.–1:30 p.m., Mondays–Fridays. Time commitments are as little as one day a week, and your support helps ensure seniors in the Irvine community get proper nutrition while socializing and making friends.

Volunteers provide a vital service to older adults who are unable to prepare meals for themselves. Meals on Wheels drivers must be 21 and older with a valid driver’s license and insurance to pick up prepared food containers and deliver meals to homebound seniors. Dining Room servers must be 16 and older to serve plated meals and drinks to seniors.

Those interested in volunteering can learn more at free volunteer orientations held in-person at Lakeview Senior Center as well as virtually on the dates below. Guests will learn more about volunteer requirements and hear testimonials from current volunteers. Registration is required at yourirvine.org.

Wednesday, April 13, 2:30 p.m.

Thursday, April 14, 5:30 p.m. (presented virtually)

Wednesday, May 11, 2:30 p.m.

Thursday, May 12, 5:30 p.m. ( presented virtually )

) Wednesday, June 8, 2:30 p.m.

Thursday, June 9, 2:30 p.m. (presented virtually)

“Serving Up Smiles” is a volunteer recruitment program named for the enjoyment and fulfillment Senior Services volunteers receive from helping to provide services to the community. Lakeview Senior Center is located at 20 Lake Road in Irvine. For more information, visit irvineseniors.org/volunteers or contact volunteer@cityofirvine.org.