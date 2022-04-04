ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irvine, CA

Join the City of Irvine in ‘Serving Up Smiles’ by Volunteering for Senior Services

Irvine, California
Irvine, California
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OW3Rm_0ezHjfSN00

Join the City of Irvine in “Serving Up Smiles” to our community’s seniors by becoming an Irvine Senior Services volunteer. There is an urgent need for Meals on Wheels drivers and Dining Room servers. Shifts are available 11 a.m.–1:30 p.m., Mondays–Fridays. Time commitments are as little as one day a week, and your support helps ensure seniors in the Irvine community get proper nutrition while socializing and making friends.

Volunteers provide a vital service to older adults who are unable to prepare meals for themselves. Meals on Wheels drivers must be 21 and older with a valid driver’s license and insurance to pick up prepared food containers and deliver meals to homebound seniors. Dining Room servers must be 16 and older to serve plated meals and drinks to seniors.

Those interested in volunteering can learn more at free volunteer orientations held in-person at Lakeview Senior Center as well as virtually on the dates below. Guests will learn more about volunteer requirements and hear testimonials from current volunteers. Registration is required at yourirvine.org.

  • Wednesday, April 13, 2:30 p.m.
  • Thursday, April 14, 5:30 p.m. (presented virtually)
  • Wednesday, May 11, 2:30 p.m.
  • Thursday, May 12, 5:30 p.m. (presented virtually)
  • Wednesday, June 8, 2:30 p.m.
  • Thursday, June 9, 2:30 p.m. (presented virtually)

Serving Up Smiles” is a volunteer recruitment program named for the enjoyment and fulfillment Senior Services volunteers receive from helping to provide services to the community. Lakeview Senior Center is located at 20 Lake Road in Irvine. For more information, visit irvineseniors.org/volunteers or contact volunteer@cityofirvine.org.

Comments / 0

Related
WTNH

Non-profit seeking volunteers to help senior citizens

(WTNH) – Using technology to better connect communities. A non-profit called ‘Ur Community Cares’ is looking for volunteers to help out senior citizens in Southington. The program currently serves more than 120 towns across the state and has over 1,000 registered users. The goal is to connect volunteers with neighbors in need of help with […]
SOUTHINGTON, CT
The Bedford Citizen

Volunteers Needed to Serve on Town Committees

~ Submitted by Bedford’s Volunteer Coordinating Committee. The Town of Bedford is looking for volunteers to serve on Town committees. If you are thinking about helping your Town, now or in the future, we encourage you to attend a meeting of the committee (currently via Zoom) that you are interested in, then fill out a questionnaire (application form), and submit it to the Town Manager’s Office.
BEDFORD, MA
BigCountryHomepage

Volunteers serve breakfast to survivors, firefighters battling the Eastern Complex

CARBON, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Volunteers from all over have been donating time and goods to Eastland County, while the Eastland Complex fires continue into the weekend. Saturday morning, volunteers with the Southern Baptists of Texas Convention Disaster Relief (SBTC Disaster Relief) served breakfast to survivors and first responders in Carbon. Volunteers with SBTC Disaster Relief […]
CARBON, TX
WRGB

Volunteers needed in Saratoga to deliver meals to seniors

Saratoga County, NY (WRGB) — A Saratoga County program that delivers meals to homebound seniors says it has an immediate need for volunteers. The Saratoga County department of aging and youth says this is no small effort -- they pump out 300 meals a daywith 150 of those being delivered along 31 different routes.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Society
Local
California Government
City
Irvine, CA
Irvine, CA
Government
City
Lakeview, CA
Irvine, CA
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Senior Center#Nutrition#Charity#Irvine Senior Services#Time#Wheels#Yourirvine Org
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
QuadCities.com

Quad Cities Restaurant Week Served Up Starting Today

Every night for seven nights can be a date night, girls’ night out, family gathering, or get take-out because it’s been a long day as QC Restaurant Week is your chance to expand your taste buds by trying new things from more than 55 participating businesses. In its tenth year, the annual event on March 21-27, 2022, organized by Visit Quad Cities is the perfect time to support and celebrate Quad Cities restaurants.
RESTAURANTS
WHEC TV-10

City seniors, here's how to sign-up for free meals

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Eligible senior citizens in the City of Rochester can start reserving free meal delivery on Monday. The program is a partnership with local restaurants and Goodwill of Finger Lakes 211/Lifeline, and is being made available to eligible city residents, age 55 and over who meet one of the following criteria:
ROCHESTER, NY
Irvine, California

Irvine, California

137
Followers
246
Post
14K+
Views
ABOUT

Irvine, California

Comments / 0

Community Policy