Coleman, MI

Coleman school collects more than 1,000 cereal boxes to donate

By Midland Daily News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter weeks of collecting cereal, decorating doors and reading books, Coleman students had the ultimate celebration: cereal box dominos in Coleman Elementary's cafeteria. Coleman Elementary has been collecting boxes of cereal for donation to the local food pantry and was able to reach more than 1,000 donations last week. The students...

