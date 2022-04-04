ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Mets ace Jacob deGrom likely out until 'early to mid-June' due to stress reaction in scapula?

By Zac Wassink
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0m57VW_0ezHjNlP00
New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom (48) will miss a significant amount of time. Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Mets delivered bad news for fans ahead of this past weekend when they announced Friday that ace and two-time Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom was essentially being shut down for at least four weeks with a stress reaction in the scapula of his pitching shoulder. ESPN's Jeff Passan later reported that deGrom will miss "a significant amount of time" over the first half of the upcoming season, and Anthony DiComo of the MLB website provided more information on Monday.

Per DiComo, Dr. James Gladstone, who serves as the chief of sports medicine at Mt. Sinai Health System, explained that "scapular injuries like deGrom’s can often require six weeks to heal." Add in the time deGrom will need to prepare to face opposing batters in meaningful games, and DiComo notes that the 33-year-old may not take the bump until "early to mid-June, but maybe a bit earlier or later than that."

It's worth noting that DiComo also provided examples of pitchers such as Matt Harvey and Michael Wacha missing multiple months of action due to similar "stress reactions." It's simply too early to tell how long deGrom will remain sidelined or if he will encounter any setbacks during his recovery.

Injuries burdened deGrom and the Mets throughout 2021, and he still hasn't pitched in a regular-season game since July 7 because of a low-grade tear in the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow. When healthy, he was arguably the league's best pitcher and posted a 7-2 record with a 1.08 ERA, 0.55 WHIP and 146 strikeouts across 92 innings of work in 15 starts on the campaign.

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
Yardbarker
Yardbarker

31K+

Followers

34K+

Posts

14M+

Views

Follow Yardbarker and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
Yardbarker

Cardinals star Albert Pujols announces divorce from wife of 22 years

As noted by The Associated Press (h/t ESPN), slugger and future Hall of Famer Albert Pujols has been in headlines this spring due to his return to the St. Louis Cardinals, where he first played from 2001 through 2011, and because his wife, Deidre, recently needed brain surgery to remove a tumor first discovered in October.
MLB
Yardbarker

Doc Rivers calls out James Harden after 76ers' loss to lowly Pistons

The Philadelphia 76ers have lost three games in a row, and Doc Rivers isn’t letting his bench take the blame for the latest defeat. The Sixers lost to the Detroit Pistons 102-94 on Thursday night, getting outscored by 14 points in the fourth quarter. Philly’s bench was criticized for scoring only eight points. But Rivers doesn’t think it’s the bench’s fault. Instead, the Sixers head coach thinks James Harden was taking a lot of shots (and not delivering).
NBA
Yardbarker

Ex-MVP Andrew McCutchen calls out Angels over Justin Upton DFA

One prominent MLB player is sounding off on the Los Angeles Angels’ decision to pull the plug on the Justin Upton era. The Angels decided this week to designate the four-time All-Star Upton for assignment. Upton was in the final year of a five-year deal with the team. Milwaukee...
MLB
The Spun

Video: Terrifying Collision During Monday Spring Training Game

There was a scary collision during Monday’s spring training game between the Boston Red Sox and Minnesota Twins. Max Kepler and Nick Gordon were going for a flyball and collided with one another near the warning track. Kepler was able to get up right away but Gordon stayed down with his back on the ground for a bit.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
FanSided

Carlos Beltran’s Yankees job in jeopardy after Aaron Judge contract leak?

Could Carlos Beltran’s time with the New York Yankees be even more short-lived than his quick stop in Queens with the Mets? It simply cannot be ruled out until fans receive more clarity here. On Monday during the Yankees’ spring training game against the Phillies, Beltran made his YES...
MLB
The Spun

Yankees, Mets Reportedly Agree To Rare Trade

A couple of New York baseball players will be hopping on a different subway to get to work this season. In a rare swap between the rival ballclubs, the Mets traded one of their right-handed arms to the Yankees in exchange for a lefty hurler. Per the New York Post‘s...
MLB
NBC Sports

Chris Sale has a blunt message for Red Sox about Xander Bogaerts

Xander Bogaerts already has an agent, but Chris Sale did his best Scott Boras impersonation Monday morning to stump for his Boston Red Sox teammate. Sale was asked on WEEI's "The Greg Hill Show" if he felt like the 2022 season could be the "last run" with this current core, given that Bogaerts can be a free agent after this season, Rafael Devers' long-term future remains unclear and big names like Nathan Eovaldi, J.D. Martinez and Kike Hernandez are set to hit unrestricted free agency.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacob Degrom
Person
Michael Wacha
Person
Matt Harvey
Person
James Gladstone
The Spun

MLB Announces 3 Players Suspended For 80 Games

MLB has suspended free agents Danny Santana, José Rondón, and Richard Rodriguez for performance-enhancing drugs violations. Via The Athletic’s Britt Ghiroli, each player will receive an 80-game ban after testing positive for Boldenone, an anabolic steroid. Santana enjoyed a sudden breakout in 2019, batting .283/.324/.534 with 28...
MLB
Popculture

New York Yankees Star Beaten and Robbed at Gunpoint in Dominican Republic

New York Yankees player Miguel Andujar was beaten and robbed at gunpoint in the Dominican Republic on Wednesday, according to a report from ESPN Deportes, per CBS Sports. The incident occurred at his farm in San Cristobal with the suspects during three shots. Andujar was not hit with the shots, but a relative was hit in the finger.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Spun

Former Los Angeles Dodgers Star Died On Sunday Night

A former Los Angeles Dodgers star passed away over the weekend. Tommy Davis, a former star outfielder for the Dodgers, died on Sunday night. He was 83 years old. Davis was a fantastic hitter, espeically early on in his baseball career. He won back-to-back batting titles in 1962 and 1963. The three-time World Series champion still holds two Dodgers single-season records for hits (230) and RBI (153). He set both during the 1962 season.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stress#Scapula#The New York Mets#Ace#Espn#Mt Sinai Health System
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers: Padres Acquire Rumored LA Trade Target

Over the last couple of years, the NL West has become quite the arms race. Each of the last two offseasons have featured the Dodgers, Giants, and Padres aggressively acquiring quality pitching. The Padres continued the tradition on Sunday by trading for Oakland Athletics starter Sean Manaea. MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand was the first to report the weekend blockbuster.
MLB
The Spun

Padres Rumored To Be Interested In Blockbuster Trade

The San Diego Padres are looking to make a huge splash right before Opening Day. According to Hector Gomez of Z101 Digital, the team is “showing a lot of interest” in Cleveland Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez. Ramirez has discussed a contract extension with Cleveland this offseason, but...
MLB
The Spun

Longtime MLB Infielder Announces Retirement At 35

After 10 MLB seasons, veteran middle infielder Jordy Mercer is calling it a career. On Tuesday, Mercer took to his Twitter account to thank the game of baseball, as well as others, as he says goodbye to the game. “Thank You baseball!” the 35-year-old said. “Thank you for the opportunity...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
WDEA AM 1370

Red Sox Trim Roster to 34

The Boston Red Sox trimmed their 2022 roster to 34 players on Saturday afternoon. They need to further reduce it to 28 prior to the 2022 regular season opener on Thursday, April 7th when they play the New York Yankees in New York,. The Red Sox made the following roster...
MLB
Detroit Sports Nation

Tony La Russa should be in a retirement home

Will Tony La Russa be the White Sox manager beyond 2022? Chicago home, Dylan, doesn’t think so. A.J. Reilly: Yes or no. Tony La Russa will still be the manager of the White Sox after 2022. Dylan Bair: No, no way, it already felt like it was a two...
MLB
The Spun

A’s, Padres Reportedly Agree To Significant Trade

The San Diego Padres have acquired starting pitcher Sean Manaea from the Oakland Athletics, as first reported by MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand. According to Feinsand, Oakland will receive 19-year-old infield prospect Euribiel Angeles and 25-year-old pitcher Adrian Martinez for Manaea and minor league reliever Aaron Holiday. Manaea posted a 3.91...
MLB
The Spun

MLB Catcher Suspended 80 Games For Banned Substance

The Milwaukee Brewers will be thin at catcher for the first half of the season. Two days before the start of the MLB season, news came down that Pedro Severino was hit with an 80-game suspension for PEDs. Per MLB.com’s Adam McCalvy, “Brewers C Pedro Severino has been suspended 80...
MLB
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

31K+
Followers
34K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy