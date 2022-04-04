Coleman school collects more than 1,000 cereal boxes to donate

Throughout March, Coleman Elementary has been collecting boxes of cereal for donation to the local food pantry, which received 1,006 cereal boxes on Friday, March 25, 2022. (Photo Provided Coleman Community Schools)

After weeks of collecting cereal, decorating doors and reading books, Coleman students had the ultimate celebration: cereal box dominos in Coleman Elementary's cafeteria.

Coleman Elementary has been collecting boxes of cereal for donation to the local food pantry and was able to reach more than 1,000 donations last week. The students and staff celebrated by knocking all of the boxes over like dominos in the cafeteria. Then, Coleman students helped cart boxes over to the Coleman Community Market on Friday, March 25 at the Greater Midland Coleman Family Center.

"Our kiddos — thank you parents — donated a whopping 1,006 boxes of cereal for the food pantry," wrote Natalie Rogers, the Community Relations Specialist for Coleman Community Schools. "Mrs. Staley’s class won the friendly competition, donating the highest percentage of boxes per student."

Each classroom door was decorated to look like cereal boxes, mostly containing reading puns in honor of "March is Reading Month," and stored in the library. The students felt inspired to read surrounded by such a fun, colorful theme everyday.

Throughout March, Coleman Elementary has been collecting boxes of cereal for donation to the local food pantry, which received 1,006 cereal boxes on Friday, March 25, 2022. (Photo Provided Coleman Community Schools)

For the domino-style celebration, boxes were carefully arranged into swirls, loops and towers by fifth and sixth graders. The temptation to knock them all over was palpable, but the students were able to resist the urge until every student was present in the cafeteria, ready to watch.

The students cheered and clapped (even though the boxes needed poked a few times to keep them falling). Mrs. Araway reminded them that their donations will make a big difference to those in the community that need it, and thanked them and their families for helping out.

"Keep up the amazing work, Comets," Rogers wrote. "I can’t wait to see what reading month will bring us next year!"