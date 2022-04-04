ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Live audiences to return to Paliku Theatre this month

Midland Daily News
 1 day ago

KANEOHE, Hawaii (AP) — Actors will once again start performing before live audiences at Windward Community College's Paliku Theatre this month after a two-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic. The first performance...

