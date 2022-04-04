ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Providence police still searching for suspects in weekend shootings

By Josh Faiola, Matt Paddock
 1 day ago

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — After violent weekend in Providence, Mayor Jorge Elorza continues to emphasize the danger in the number of guns in both the city and other parts of the country.

At least five people were arrested on gun-related charges over the weekend, and police are searching for more suspects in two shootings.

On Friday, a man in his 30s was driven to the hospital after being shot several times outside a club on Allens Avenue. Police said at last check, he was in critical condition with life-threatening injuries.

Then, on Sunday night, police were called to a triple shooting and found two women and a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victims, who are all in their 20s, were exiting a nightclub on Broad Street when they were approached by the shooters, according to police.

All three are in stable condition at the hospital.

“Every one of these cases is different, but one thing that’s constant is the amount of guns we have out there on these streets,”Elorza said Monday.

Elorza said that while these incidents put a spotlight on the access to firearms, overall crime is down in the capital city.

“We are going to try and keep as many guns from entering the hands of people that are going to use them in crime – of course making arrests and recovering guns out there on the streets,” he added.

On Saturday, Providence Police Chief Hugh Clements told 12 News that six guns were seized within an hour of Friday’s shooting, adding that separate gun arrests were made during traffic stops the following day.

“That is outstanding work in taking some real firepower off the streets,” Clements said. “Who knows what was averted with the removal of those guns.”

Currently, no arrests have been made in either shooting, but police said the suspects are well-known to the department.

Related: RI lawmakers receive feedback on several gun-related bills

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

