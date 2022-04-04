ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Rockford makes it safer for pedestrians crossing the street

By Jack Baudoin
 1 day ago

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Residents may notice some more construction on E. State Street, as the City of Rockford is trying to make it safer to cross the busy street.

Crews will be installing new pedestrian signs at Newtown Drive starting Monday. They are also adding crosswalks on State Street in addition to the walk signs and countdown timers. The city worked with the Illinois Department of Transportation on the design.

The work was supposed to be done by now, but it had to be pushed back because of utility conflicts.

“This is a big initiative within the city, trying to create safer crossings for pedestrians, but they don’t work if people don’t use them,” said Jeremy Carter, traffic and development engineer for the City of Rockford. “You know, we have to do what our parents told us, when you’re crossing the street, look both ways try and cross at intersections, especially where’s there’s signals, cause that’s what’s going to make pedestrians the safest.”

They hope to finish everything by mid-summer.

