MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man is in custody after allegedly fleeing officers Friday in northern Minnesota, threatening them with a screwdriver and fighting them as they worked to place him in handcuffs. The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office says that the two officers involved in the encounter would have been justified in using deadly force but they opted for less-lethal tactics to bring the man into custody. According to the sheriff’s office, the incident started just after midnight in Kugler Township, just south of Tower. A sheriff’s deputy stopped a truck for suspicious behavior, and as the deputy was...

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO