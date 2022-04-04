ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

PSG President: Champions League ‘Should Be Bigger’ Than Super Bowl

By Abigail Gentrup
Front Office Sports
Front Office Sports
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

UEFA’s 2021 Champions League final brought in nearly 590 million more viewers than the 2022 Super Bowl, and Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi wants to capitalize on the commercial opportunities and broader audiences that the event could bring. “I can’t understand how the Super Bowl can feel bigger...

frontofficesports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

MATCHDAY: Benfica-Liverpool, City-Atléti in Champions League

A look at what’s happening in the Champions League on Tuesday:. Liverpool will continue its quest for a quadruple of major trophies when it visits Benfica, considered one of the easiest teams in the draw for the last eight. Jurgen Klopp will have a full squad available for the first time since he took charge of the team in 2015. Right back Trent Alexander-Arnold was rested against Watford on Saturday in the Premier League after injury but is expected to return. Benfica is considered an underdog but has already finished ahead of Barcelona in the group stage and won in the last 16 against Ajax, another team with a free-flowing attack like Liverpool’s. Benfica coach Nélson Veríssimo also is expected to have all his players available for the first leg at the Estádio da Luz, including Morocco international Adel Taarabt, who had been out injured. Benfica had been unbeaten in nine straight matches in all competitions before losing at Braga in the Portuguese league on Friday.
UEFA
The Independent

‘I was drunk’: Neymar aims dig at critic after PSG goal

Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar has aimed a dig at one of his critics after scoring a sensational goal in Ligue 1 at the weekend.In a 5-1 win over Lorient on Sunday, the 30-year-old Brazilian drove from his own half before playing a neat one-two with Kylian Mbappe and slotting a shot calmly beyond the keeper.It was a superb moment from Neymar who has come under fire several times from the French press for an alleged lack of professionalism.Back in March, RMC Radio reporter Daniel Riolo claimed that the player had been showing up “drunk to training”.This was quickly dismissed by...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Psg#Paris Saint Germain#American Football#The Champions League#The Uefa Champions League
ESPN

Inter-Juventus fallout, Man United woe continues, Pedri produces magic for Barcelona, more

Fresh off a World Cup draw, the European club season resumed this weekend and provided plenty to talk about. From Juventus and Inter's fiery Serie A clash to more woe for Man United, it was a packed schedule. Elsewhere, Pedri was a superstar when Barcelona needed one, Real Madrid got some (lucky) penalties to stay ahead in LaLiga and Liverpool and Man City both won to keep the Premier League title race on a razor's edge.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Wayne Rooney advises Manchester United to ‘look to the future’ amid Cristiano Ronaldo struggles

Wayne Rooney has advised Manchester United to move on from his former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo and instead focus on “younger, hungry players” to improve the club.Rooney spent several seasons alongside Ronaldo during the Portuguese forward’s first spell at United.Ronaldo returned to Old Trafford from Juventus last summer and has produced a reasonable goal-scoring season but struggled for game-to-game consistency amid wider problems at the club.His former teammate Rooney believes that the signing has not worked out as hoped, and urged his former club to “look to the future” rather than to the 37-year-old.Asked on Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football if...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UEFA
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Wayne Rooney backs Mauricio Pochettino to take over at Manchester United

Wayne Rooney would choose Mauricio Pochettino over Erik ten Hag to become manager at his former club Manchester United.United are already on their second manager of the season after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer lost his job in November, with Ralf Rangnick placed in temporary charge until the end of the campaign.PSG boss Pochettino and Ajax manager Ten Hag are the favourites to take the helm at Old Trafford in the summer, and ex-England striker Rooney made his preference clear.“I think Pochettino has done it in the Premier League, he knows the Premier League,” said Rooney, who won five Premier League titles...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Manchester United 'consider hiring STEVE McCLAREN as Erik ten Hag's Old Trafford No 2' - with the former England manager having worked with the Ajax boss at Twente, 13 years ago - as a way to combat his lack of experience in the Premier League

Manchester United could be reunited with Steve McClaren as their assistant manager with the ex-England boss reportedly lined up to be Erik ten Hag's No 2 if he takes the Old Trafford hotseat. According to the Guardian, McClaren is under consideration to be prospective manager Ten Hag's assistant if he...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Wayne Rooney exclusive: I'd choose Mauricio Pochettino over Erik ten Hag at Man Utd | Time for Cristiano Ronaldo and Paul Pogba to move on

Wayne Rooney has tipped Mauricio Pochettino to become the next Manchester United manager, believing his Premier League experience and history of blooding youth places him ahead of Ajax boss Erik ten Hag. Derby manager Rooney believes the new manager must overhaul the squad this summer, claiming the departures of Paul...
PREMIER LEAGUE
FOX Sports

World Cup 2022 odds: Harry Kane, Ronaldo, Mbappe Lead Golden Boot futures

The 2022 FIFA World Cup kicks off this fall, and now that the draw has been set, football futures bettors are looking for any sure goal to boot up their bankrolls. One of those bets would be the Golden Boot, the award presented to the top goalscorer of the international extravaganza.
FIFA
Front Office Sports

FIFA Officials: SoFi Stadium's Dimensions Are "Too Narrow"

Since opening in September 2021, SoFi Stadium has been the site of everything from youth football championships to the most recent Super Bowl. Now, owner Stan Kroenke faces another challenge: trying to make his $5 billion stadium a model of versatility for live events. With USA, Mexico, and Canada set...
FIFA
Front Office Sports

Front Office Sports

3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
465K+
Views
ABOUT

Front Office Sports's News Break profile

 https://frontofficesports.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy