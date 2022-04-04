Cassandra Black Elk pleads not guilty, jury trial scheduled for Aug. 2

Twenty-six-year-old Cassandra Black Elk appeared in a virtual court hearing Monday morning in a separate child neglect case.

Police say they found a 3-week-old dead while in Black Elk’s care.

According to court documents, Black Elk was allegedly too intoxicated to care for her child, resulting in the infant’s death.

In court, Black Elk waived her preliminary hearing and pleaded not guilty to the child neglect charge.

Black Elk has a jury trial scheduled for Aug. 2.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.