Cassandra Black Elk pleads not guilty, jury trial scheduled for Aug. 2
Twenty-six-year-old Cassandra Black Elk appeared in a virtual court hearing Monday morning in a separate child neglect case.
Police say they found a 3-week-old dead while in Black Elk’s care.
According to court documents, Black Elk was allegedly too intoxicated to care for her child, resulting in the infant’s death.Police: 3-week-old died because mother was ‘too intoxicated’
In court, Black Elk waived her preliminary hearing and pleaded not guilty to the child neglect charge.
Black Elk has a jury trial scheduled for Aug. 2.
