Romney and Murkowksi support Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Supreme Court nomination

By Eric Garcia
The Independent
 2 days ago

Senators Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Mitt Romney of Utah announced that they would vote to confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court , giving her three Republican votes.

The two moderates join senator Susan Collins of Maine, who announced her support Ms Jackson last week, just as the Senate Judiciary Committee went to a deadlock vote on whether to confirm her.

“After multiple in-depth conversations with Judge Jackson and deliberative review of her record and recent hearings, I will support her historic nomination to be an Associate Justice on the U.S. Supreme Court,” she said.

Ms Murkowski, who is up for reelection this year, opposed Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation, but voted to confirm both Justices Neil Gorsuch and Amy Coney Barrett.

She also voted to confirm Ms Jackson to the US Court of Appeals for the DC Circuit.

But the Alaska Republican also voted against Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan’s confirmation in 2009 and 2010, respectively.

Like Ms Collins, Ms Murkowski decried the rancor that has coloured Supreme Court nominations.

“While I have not and will not agree with all of Judge Jacksons’ decisions and opinions, her approach to cases is carefully considered and is generally well-reasoned,” she said in a statement.

Mr Romney made a similar statement announcing his support.

“While I do not expect to agree with every decision she may make on the Court, I believe that she more than meets the standard of excellence and integrity,” he said.

The Independent

