Crossville, TN

Easter Sunday Tenn. State Park meals and activities

By Darby McCarthy
 1 day ago
On April 17, four Tennessee State Parks will offer family meals for Easter Sunday.

Montgomery Bell State Park in Burns, Cumberland Mountain State Park in Crossville, David Crockett State Park in Lawrenceburg and Pickwick Landing State Park in Counce are the participating locations. David Crockett State Park will also have an Easter breakfast.

Montgomery Bell will be hosting brunch on Saturday, April 16, as well, including photo opportunities with the Easter Bunny.

The Montgomery Bell and Pickwick Landing parks' restaurants have been newly renovated.

All 56 state parks will offer spring activities , including a day at any of the parks' nine golf courses .

The lineup for Easter meals:

Montgomery Bell State Park

Saturday, April 16

Brunch, 10 a.m.-noon

Adults: $10.95, children 12 and under: $6.95

Menu: Waffles, bacon sausage links, mini quiche, fruit

Reservations: 615-797-3101

Easter Sunday, April 17

Lunch, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Adults: $21.95, children 12 and under: $10.95

Menu: Turkey, ham, dressing, vegetables, desserts

Reservations: 615-797-3101

Lodge Montgomery Bell, 1000 Hotel Ave., Burns, TN 37029

Cumberland Mountain State Park

Easter Sunday, April 17

Homestead Harvest Restaurant

11 a.m.-5 p.m.

$21.95 per person, discount for seniors

Menu: Ham, turkey, vegetables, salad bar, desserts

No reservations required

For more information call 931-484-7186

Cumberland Mountain State Park, 24 Office Dr., Crossville, TN 38555

David Crockett State Park

Easter Sunday, April 17

Crockett’s Mill Restaurant

Breakfast

Adults: $14.95, children 12 and under: $7.95, seniors 62 and older: 10% discount

Menu: Eggs, bacon sausage, biscuits and gravy, apples, grits

Lunch, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Adults: $17.95, children 12 and under: $8.95, seniors 62 and older: 10% discount

Menu: Ham, turkey dressing, chicken tenders, vegetables, desserts

More information at 931-762-9541

David Crockett State Park, 1400 West Gaines, Lawrenceburg, TN 38464

Pickwick Landing State Park

Easter Sunday, April 17

Lunch, 11 a.m-2:30 p.m.

Adults: $15.95, children 12 and under: $7.95, ages 1-5 free with paying adult, seniors: 10% discount

Menu: Chicken and dressing, ham, vegetables, desserts

Reservations only. 731-689-3135

Lodge at Pickwick Landing, 120 Playground Loop, Counce, TN 38326

