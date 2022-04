Diners have had gripes with Grubhub for several years. According to Forbes, some found fault with the food delivery service over the fact that it wrongfully charged restaurants for call-in orders that never actually occurred. These fines quickly added up, and one New York restaurant ended up with a $10,000 bill over these phony charges. The company refused to apologize and instead blamed the press and anyone else who whistle blew. As a result, journalists and government officials decided to investigate the company and its business practices.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 14 DAYS AGO