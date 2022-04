Alexa Cottrell worked a one-hit complete game and Julia Larrison had two hits and drove in three runs to lead Norwayne past Dalton. Inside the circle, Cottrell was dynamite with nine strikeouts and Larrison highlighted an opportunistic Bobcat offense that capitalized on nine walks and four Bulldog errors. Jadyn Roper and Zoe Gadosik each scored three times with Roper driving in a pair for Norwayne.

CRESTON, OH ・ 6 HOURS AGO