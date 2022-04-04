ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watsonville, CA

County Arts Council proposes performing arts center in downtown

By Tony Nuñez
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWATSONVILLE—In 2020, Arts Council Santa Cruz County formed the Watsonville Stewardship Committee for the Arts to bring resources, build spaces and improve access to the arts for South County residents. That group of artists, teachers, political leaders and city of Watsonville staff spearheaded the creation of a report...

