Authorities: Utica gunshot victim caught in crossfire

 1 day ago

UTICA — One person was shot in the knee while caught in the crossfire between two rival groups in a shootout on Elm Street in Utica Saturday evening, according to the Utica Police Department. A second report of gunfire an hour later on Saturday is also under investigation....

CBS New York

Caught on video: Suspects tackle, rob victim in Brooklyn

NEW YORK - The NYPD wants your help identifying two suspects they say are behind a series of violent robberies in Brooklyn. At least one of the incidents was caught on video. Police say they've struck at least eight times, and have stolen at least $3,500 from various victims. The first incident took place on Nov. 26 on Hart Street in Brooklyn near Irving Avenue. In that incident, they approached the victim from behind, shoved him to the ground, and stole his cellphone, wallet, and headphones. Similar incidents took place in December - including three robberies on Christmas Eve. The most recent incident took place on March 7 on Bleecker Street near Wyckoff Avenue. Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
Daily Voice

Man Was High On Mushrooms When Coworker Killed Him In PA Cabin: DA

What a family believed was a “modern-day lynching,” appears to have been a case of a hallucinogenic drug trip turned deadly, authorities say. Peter Bernardo Spencer, 29, of Pittsburgh, was found dead in the front yard of a home his coworkers had rented and invited him to in Rockland Township on Dec. 12, at 2:26 a.m. by state police, according to a release by the Venango County district attorney’s office in January.
The Independent

Mother-of-four falls to her death in front of husband while hiking Utah cliff

A hiker fell to her death in front of her husband while walking in the Utah wilderness, police said.The Sevier County Sheriff's Office said on Sunday that Candice Thompson, 26, of Richfield, Utah, died in hospital that evening after falling between 75 and 100 feet from a cliff.Ms Thompson and her husband had been hiking in an area known as the "Bull's Head", with local search and rescue (SAR) officers receiving a distress notice at 1pm."At the time her husband was with her and called 911 while running to try to get to her," the sheriff's office said of Ms...
San Angelo LIVE!

Drug Busts & Possession Arrests Top Wednesday Booking Report

SAN ANGELO, TX – 21 suspects were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility on Wednesday. San Angelo LIVE! Makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record. The San Angelo Police Department, the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office, and the Texas Department of Public Safety made 21 arrests on Wednesday including the following: Olga Guerrero was arrested for manufacture…
WHEC TV-10

Troopers: Man arrested in Rochester for illegally possessing gun

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — State Police Tuesday arrested a man in Rochester for illegally possessing a gun. Troopers and members of the Gun Involved Violence Elimination Unit (GIVE) approached two "suspicious" men on Kosciusko Street just after 4 p.m. Troopers say one of the men ran off, and troopers...
Times Leader

Arrests follow raid on suspected drug house

PITTSTON — A St. Patrick’s Day raid on a suspected drug house resulted in two arrests and the seizure of more than 200 bags of suspected fentanyl. Kelly Reed, 43, and Rayhan Miha, 37, both of Pittston, were arrested after a search warrant was executed at a John Street residence in Pittston on Thursday.
