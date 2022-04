COMPTON (CBSLA) – A beloved Compton baseball coach was shot outside his home Sunday on McDivitt Avenue, near the intersection of East Peck Street, north of Rosecrans, and some former students and players are now doing what they can to help him. Sunday, March 13, 2022 Compton College Head Coach Shannon Williams has invested decades of his life to students in his hometown, and no one knows that more than Ricci Sergienko, who was coached by by Williams. “It’s important for everyone to know that Compton College is people place go for, like, their second and third chances,” Sergienko said. Now a lawyer and...

COMPTON, CA ・ 20 DAYS AGO