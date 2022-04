The Republican race for governor in Nebraska is heating up, with the debut of third-party attack ads and recent polls indicating three top contenders. Taken together, they appear to signal a competitive race involving Conklin Co. CEO Charles Herbster, University of Nebraska regent and livestock producer Jim Pillen and state Sen. Brett Lindstrom, an Omaha financial adviser. It’s an especially high-stakes contest in Nebraska, where the Republican nominee is likely to become the next governor.

