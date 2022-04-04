ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Wing, MN

Local library events April 4-10

Red Wing Republican Eagle
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere are programs offered through area libraries and service hours:. The Ellsworth Public Library is open Monday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday-Thursday until 8 p.m., Friday until 6 p.m. and Saturday, 9...

www.republicaneagle.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sierra Sun

Library Loop: Explore book club opportunities at local libraries

Have you thought about joining a book club, but have never taken the plunge? As we’re coming out of our COVID isolation, now is a great time to explore the many in-person book club opportunities that our North Tahoe community offers. One of the first questions to ask yourself...
TRUCKEE, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Street Food Cinema's ‘Outdoor Season' Nears

Picnic blankets have many lives, and relying on these sturdy squares of cloth to only serve our summer whims is to not realize all of the purposes they can and should serve. A picnic blanket might add warmth in the winter, during a television binge, or it could serve as an element in a blanket fort. And do our pets love the burrow-ready coziness of a picnic blanket? They do, and they often make the fuzzy fabric their own.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Ellsworth, MN
Lake City, MN
Government
City
Lake City, MN
City
Red Wing, MN
Red Wing, MN
Government
WausauPilot

Marathon County Public Library book clubs: April

Book-of-the-Month Club: “Confessions of a Domestic Failure” by Bunmi Laditan. Stop by the Athens Branch in April to pick up the Book-of-the-Month selection, along with some questions and comments to get you thinking more about the book. Ongoing throughout the month. Call 715-257-7292 for more info. MCPL Athens.
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
Sandusky Register

Huron Library announces April schedule

HURON — The Huron Public Library, 333 Williams St. in Huron, has released its list of fun, community events for April. To find out more or register for a program, head to huronlibrary.org or call 419-433-5009. Note that the library is closed on Sunday, April 17 for Easter. Recurring...
HURON, OH
Wiscnews.com

REEDSBURG PUBLIC LIBRARY: Upcoming Events at Reedsburg Public Library

Reedsburg Public Library offers special activities for spring break week. Reedsburg Public Library’s Youth Services spring schedule begins on March 19 with the opening of the online “Spring into Reading” challenge for all ages. If you have not done so already, register on the Beanstack platform at reedsburglibrary.org. Log the books you read to earn virtual badges and work toward the community’s overall spring goal. Completion earns a physical badge/pin to be picked up at the library’s front desk.
REEDSBURG, WI
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

First Landing Wine & Arts Festival to take place in April

Experience a full day of fun at St. Clement’s Island Museum with St. Mary’s County wineries on the First Landing Wine Trail, as well as local artisan and craft vendors, kids’ activities, boat rides, and more at the 2nd annual First Landing Wine & Arts Festival. THIS YEAR, you can enjoy WINE BY THE GLASS […] The post First Landing Wine & Arts Festival to take place in April appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
FESTIVAL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Waffles Watercolor#Book Club
Bangor Daily News

Artwork sought for Mount Desert Island Open

NORTHEAST HARBOR – Calling all artists to submit work for this year’s Mount Desert Island Open. Come be part of a non-juried art exposition, now in its 22nd year at Shaw Jewelry in Northeast Harbor. All artists are invited to participate. Criteria for inclusion: a close association with Mount Desert Island and an item you would like to share with the community. Paintings, prints, sculpture, photography and un-categorized are all welcomed. Professional or amateur, novice or trained, it is always a varied and surprising collection.
DESIGN
Atlanta News

Tanger Outlets Lancaster Announces Spring Extravaganza Sale and Family Photos

Tanger Outlets Lancaster welcomes shoppers to kick-off the season with Spring Family Photos and a Spring Extravaganza Sale. The Spring Family Photos are presented by River Street Sweet Savannah’s Candy Kitchen. Photos will be taken by Laura Fisher Photography and located at Shopper Services in suite 312. For a $25 sitting fee, each family will receive 10-15 minutes in the photo studio with photo packages starting at $25. Appointments are preferred but walk-ins will also be accommodated on a first-come, first-served basis. Families who check-in will receive a swag bag and plush bunny.
LANCASTER, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy