Local library events April 4-10

NORTHEAST HARBOR – Calling all artists to submit work for this year’s Mount Desert Island Open. Come be part of a non-juried art exposition, now in its 22nd year at Shaw Jewelry in Northeast Harbor. All artists are invited to participate. Criteria for inclusion: a close association with Mount Desert Island and an item you would like to share with the community. Paintings, prints, sculpture, photography and un-categorized are all welcomed. Professional or amateur, novice or trained, it is always a varied and surprising collection.
