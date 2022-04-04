$22,000 in Drugs Seized In Wheelersburg Motel Drug Raid

Scioto County, Ohio, law enforcement seized an estimated $22,000 in meth and heroin during a raid at a Wheelersburg motel.

The Southern Ohio Drug Taskforce and Portsmouth Police Department SWAT team executed a search warrant at the motel last Thursday at 11:30 am.

During the search of the hotel room, officers found three pounds of meth and around 3 ounces of heroin. Additionally, they impounded $320 in cash, a digital scale, and drug paraphernalia.

Officers arrested Zahki Walker, 21, of Dayton, and charged him with trafficking and possession of suspected meth and heroin, tampering with evidence, and resisting arrest.

Officer also arrested Michael Bostwick, 21, of Lucasville, on a probation holder with Portsmouth Municipal Court.

Both men were taken to the Scioto County Jail. Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman said the case will be forwarded to the Scioto County Prosecutor’s Office and additional charges are possible.

Sheriff Thoroughman and Portsmouth Police Chief Debby Brewer ask that anyone wishing to leave a drug tip for the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force call the Task Force tip line at (740) 354-5656 or email [email protected]. All information will be kept confidential and anonymous.