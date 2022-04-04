ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newfield, NJ

Lower Cape May over Our Lady of Mercy - Girls lacrosse recap

By Mike Byrne
 1 day ago
Sabrina Faulkner led everyone with five goals and three assists as Lower Cape May won, 15-10, over Our Lady of Mercy in Newfield. Maggie Boyle brought four goals...

