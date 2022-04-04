ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vineland, NJ

No. 12 Egg Harbor over Vineland- Baseball recap

By Mike Gurnis
NJ.com
NJ.com
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Cameron Flukey went 2-for-3 with three RBI to lead Egg Harbor, No. 12 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 10-0 win over Vineland in Egg...

www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
NJ.com
NJ.com

191K+

Followers

102K+

Posts

69M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
NJ.com

Middletown South over Middletown North - Softball recap

Hope Mullane pitched a six-hitters, striking out nine and walking one as Middletown South defeated Middletown North, 3-2, in Middletown. Julianna DeMauro was 1-for-2 with two RBI and two stolen bases for Middletown South (2-0), which broke a 2-2 tie with a run in the bottom of the sixth. Amanda Dembowski went 1-for-3 with a run and two stolen bases.
MIDDLETOWN, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Vineland, NJ
Vineland, NJ
Sports
NJ.com

Cedar Creek over Holy Spirit - Baseball recap

Nate Kennedy allowed just two run (one earned) on just four hits and two walks with nine strikeouts in 6 1/3 innings as Cedar Creek beat Holy Spirit, 4-2, in Egg Harbor. John McColl went 3-for-4 with a double, two RBI, and Kennedy singled three times and scored twice to lead the Pirates (1-1) offensively, who tallied 13 hits on the day.
BASEBALL
NJ.com

Indian Hills defeats Hackensack - Softball recap

Alayna Hoffman led the way for Indian Hills with three home runs and six RBI as Indian Hills defeated Hackensack 15-0 in Oakland. Indian Hills (3-1) held a 13-0 lead over Hackensack (0-3) after putting up 11 runs in the second inning. Kathleen DiFalco also hit a three-run home run...
HACKENSACK, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Sweeney
NJ.com

River Dell over Holy Angels - Girls lacrosse recap

Lauren Gillies posted a hat-trick as River Dell defeated Holy Angels 11-7 in Demarest. River Dell (3-0) held a 7-6 lead at the half, but outscored Holy Angels 4-1 in the second half to hold on for the win. Ryan Berman also had two goals and three assists, with Hannah...
DEMAREST, NJ
NJ.com

Wall over Monmouth - Girls lacrosse recap

Aileen Carr scored four goals to lead Wall to a one-sided win at home over Monmouth, 14-6. Sophia DeSibio finished with three goals and one assist while Kristen Williamson added three goals for Wall (2-0), which held an 8-1 lead at halftime. Kelly Malone tallied one goal and two assists...
WALL TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Boys lacrosse: No. 7 Delbarton overpowers No. 18 Bernards

Senior David Link notched four goals to help pace Delbarton, No. 7 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 10-3 win over No. 18 Bernards. Senior Ryan Johnson and sophomore Lukee Carrillo tallied two goals apiece for Delbarton (2-1). Juniors Gray Doyle and Spencer Shea each chipped in with a goal.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#N J High School Sports
NJ.com

Randolph over Sparta - Girls lacrosse recap

Alexis Rodell scored five goals and one assist to lead Randolph in a 17-13 win over Sparta, in Sparta. Randolph (3-1) led 11-5 at the half. Taylor Santoro added on three goals and three assists to the win, while Catriona Lucus finished with three goals and one assist. Katrina Lachanski,...
RANDOLPH, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NJ.com

Audubon over Sterling - Baseball recap

John Perozzi struck out 11 and gave up five hits over five innings of relief to pick up a win and lead Audubon in a 4-3 win over Sterlin in Somerdale. Audubon (1-0) scored a go-ahead run in the top of the seventh. Isaiah Pickney recorded two hits and an...
AUDUBON, NJ
NJ.com

Old Bridge defeats East Brunswick - Softball recap

Kacey Loughlin finished the day 2-3 with three RBI, one run, and one walk to lead Old Bridge past East Brunswick 11-6 in East Brunswick. Tied at two at the end of the first inning, Old Bridge (3-0) scored two runs in the top of the third inning to take a 4-2 lead. Despite East Brunswick (2-1) cutting its deficit to three in the fifth, Old Bridge answered back with three runs in the sixth to push its lead to 11-5.
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

Hawthorne over Parsippany - Boys lacrosse recap

Brandon Beltran recorded four goals and two assists to lead Hawthorne to a one-sided win at home over Parsippany, 11-3. William Gerhardstein finished with two goals and four assists while Tyler Menne added two goals for Hawthorne (2-1), which broke a tie after one by outscoring Parsippany 5-2 in the second quarter.
HAWTHORNE, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
191K+
Followers
102K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy