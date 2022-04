PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The CEO of a local company has been charged with three counts of filing false tax returns. According to the indictment issued by the federal grand jury, Dr. Aaron J. Rossi, 39, of Bloomington filed a form for the calendar year 2015 in which he reported his taxable income at $324,836, but the court said he, “received income in addition to the amount stated in the return.”

BLOOMINGTON, IL ・ 20 DAYS AGO