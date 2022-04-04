North Charleston Arts Fest happening in May

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The annual North Charleston Arts Fest is returning for its 39th year this May.

The event celebrates local and regional artists in music, dance, theatre, visual arts, and literature through a series of performances and exhibits throughout the area.

Over the five-day festival, guests can enjoy concerts, comedy shows, dance performances, art demos, exhibitions, a block party, and kid’s programs. Click here for the full schedule of events.

Applications are still open for participation in the block party and competitions. Click here to apply.

